Group Credit Manager
AB Electrolux / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Make our business, your business!
Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2023 Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 134 billion and employed 45,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.
Group Credit Manager
The organisation:
The Electrolux Group Credit Management team is global process owner of the Credit Management process, responsible for the Group Credit Directive, the Electrolux Rating Model (ERM) and the global credit insurance program. The Group Credit team also reviews and monitors all credit applications for major Key Customers (>SEK 100m credit limit).
What you'll do:
In the role as Group Credit Manager, you identify and share best practices and provide support to Electrolux Business Areas as well as Group CEO/CFO. You provide guidance to the global credit management team, to establish a good and proactive credit management culture in Electrolux.
You will work with analysis and compilation of data from the Credit management tool as well as other support systems. You will monitor the group's credit exposure, the group's delinquency situation and bad-debt provision process.
You will support with credit process requirements, information and analysis of data usage to the business areas and group, as well as with analysis of information quality and coverage. You will follow up on the monthly reporting from the business areas and coordinate parts of the group's credit reporting.
The daily work would include frequent contact with various parts of the business around the world, such as the local credit functions, Master Data, IT and the global Finance Shared Service Centre, but could also be Legal and other parts of the Treasury function. The tasks also include external contacts with information providers and the supplier of the credit management tool.
You will also update our systems and follow up on reporting deadlines.
Since we are constantly striving to improve the global credit process, we are looking for an individual who is passionate about automation, curious and willing to explore new ways of working, so that we can address inefficiencies, drive change and digital transformation.
This is an excellent opportunity for a candidate with some experience in credit management with potential to develop further, ready to take a next step in professional career as Group Credit Manager.
In detail, you will:
Monitor on a regular basis large customers' credit risk profile
Provide support to Group and Business Area management with analysis and credit evaluation of large customers to be approved at BA Board or AB Electrolux board level
Be responsible for AARO reports (BS_AR_AP and KA) and monitoring of the reporting
Prepare credit exposure analysis and reporting
Contribute to the defining of requirements for, and design of, the global credit management system
Develop, automate and maintain models to support and improve the global credit management process, including various reporting.
Monitor the Group's delinquency situation to ensure that effective collection actions are in place
Update the ECL model (expected credit losses) in accordance with changes in reporting requirements or business environment
Monitor the Group's bad-debt provision process to ensure timely and accurate provisioning practices
Be responsible for the structure of services and contact with information providers
Identify higher risk customers, proposing appropriate risk mitigation strategies and manage resolution plans accordingly
Ensure compliance with Group Credit Directive
Formal Qualifications:
Academic degree within business administration, Economics or similar
Excellent communication skills in English (spoken and written)
Experience from a multicultural corporate/environment, building relationships with local subsidiaries and external customers is a strong merit
Experience from credit management and/or collection is strong merit
Process improvement/automation/RPA is a strong merit
Excellent MS Excel skills
Good knowledge of SAP (S4 Hana is meritorious)
Knowledge of credit insurance solutions is a merit
Who you are:
Analytical-you are data driven with the ability to see the bigger picture
Proactive- you have a passion for creating & optimizing processes, curious to always try out new ways of working with positive outlook on challenges.
Collaborator- you have exceptional communication skills and business acumen, that help you work effectively within a matrix environment and form strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders,
Demonstrate integrity and show strong moral principles and values
Where you'll be:
You will be based at our Global headquarters on Kungsholmen in Stockholm, Sweden.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family, health and wellbeing benefits
Generous vacation
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
105 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
9128089