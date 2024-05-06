Group Credit Data Analyst
2024-05-06
Additional Job Description
Group Credit Data Analyst, Credit & Fraud Management CoE
An exciting and challenging position has arisen within the Credit & Fraud Management Center of Excellence (CoE). We are looking for an experienced Group Credit Data Analyst to join our passionate team.
We are now looking for an experienced Group Credit Data Analyst to join our team and are offering you an exciting opportunity to develop key capabilities at the heart of Telia Group. The role will provide great exposure in different part of our organization across our footprint and will be key in building an insight and data driven credit life cycle with focus on an aligned company strategy built on people, processes, systems and suppliers.
As the Group Data Analyst in our CoE, you will have close collaboration with the Country leads and their teams in Sweden, Norway and Finland. You will look to leverage the skills and knowledge of Credit & Collection area in our teams across our footprint by presenting key insights and helping other teams with models, forecasts and insights within the credit and collection area.
Are you ready to make better happen?
As a Credit Data Analyst you're responsible for organizing and preparing data related to the Unit's Key Performance Indicators, conducting productivity reporting, and ensuring the optimization of data gathering tools and templates used in the credit process. You're responsible for providing a detailed understanding of the credit business area and work closely with all Spoke units to present information relating to the credit portfolio. You are passionate about empowering people to make data driven decisions, and be excited to liberate data through fast scalable datasets.
As a member of the CoE for Credit & Fraud Management you'll focus on implementing scalable analysis and processes that provide metrics visibility for the management, enable the Country leads to generate insights, and power our mission-critical reporting as a global company.
Main areas of responsibilities:
To develop a detailed understanding of the Credit business area and work with the wider credit team to analyze and present information relating to the Group credit portfolio;
Produce high quality documents to discuss with key stakeholders;
Support the development of robust data analysis for both ad-hoc and regular management reporting;
Support the build out of a robust data governance and quality process within the Group Credit & Collection function;
Serve as a conduit between the data team and the business, communicating data-driven insights to non-technical audiences;
Identify sources of credit data and where new reporting can be developed to support internal portfolio management and external reporting;
Reviewing financial ratios to identify trends or significant changes (i.e. financial macro economic perspective);
Lead projects to improve data quality and other internal processes.
Is this you?
We want you to have minimum 5 years of relevant working experience in any industry, Financial Market would be an advantage, with advanced knowledge of Microsoft excel. You understand the importance of data accuracy. Knowledge of data mining and visualization tools would be a distinct advantage, as well as knowledge of Credit Risk Management. University degree in finance, economics, statistics or financial mathematics is needed. Since we are an international company with English as the first language you need to be fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Personal skills
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with high attention to details
Displays a quantitative mindset
Analytical and business oriented with a structured approach
Ability to focus on significant issues and assess risk when business decisions are made
Ability to identify risks and come up with remediating activities
Ability to take a high-level holistic view of business situations but also be prepared to deep dive into details when required
Driven, proactive and ability to take initiatives in order to reach set goals
Ability to build strong peer and interpersonal relationships.
Collaborative and teamwork oriented
Telia is more than a workplace
With us you will learn from skilled colleagues across international borders, joining a team that makes each other stronger and the world better by solving challenges. We are proud of our friendly atmosphere where people are excited about their work. We thrive on our diversity and ambition to deliver great products and extraordinary experiences for our customers. In a world where choices are endless, if you want to make a real impact, this is a place where you belong.
Apply to join us!
If you fancy joining our team, don't hesitate to apply! Application deadline is 2024-05-15
We look forward to receiving your application and to making sure that your personal data is kept safely, we kindly ask you to apply through our recruitment system. We are not able to handle resumes via e-mail or equivalent. During the process, required background controls will be performed.
Welcome to Telia - Join us and make better happen!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Telia Company AB
Stjärntorget 1
169 79 SOLNA
