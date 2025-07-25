Group Accounting Specialist
Göteborg
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About Us
The Group Accounting & Consolidation team is a function within Group Finance at AB Volvo and is responsible for:
* Volvo Group's consolidated external and internal financial reporting
* Support to Group Executive Board, Group Management, Volvo Group Board of Directors as well as other stakeholders in understanding financial performance of the Group as well as financial impact on strategic initiatives
* Governance of the Volvo Group financial consolidation process
* Policies and principles to support the finance community in financial reporting and accounting within the Volvo Group
This responsibility includes ownership of Group accounting policies & instructions, Group financial closing timetables, and structures in the Group's financial systems.
We are now looking for a new team member that is curious, driven and is willing to take on exciting challenges in an organization that is committed to delivering results with efficiency and high quality in financial reporting.
What you will do
We offer you an interesting challenge in a global and fast paced environment. You will work with all kinds of interesting and complex accounting and financial reporting issues, mainly around Income taxes. You will contribute with the preparation of the Group's external financial reports, presented in English and Swedish, and secure that Volvo Group's accounting policies are updated and properly communicated, via written policies/instructions and via education sessions to key stakeholders. You will also contribute with your accounting expertise to projects in different areas.
Within Group Accounting you will be part of a global and diverse team of skilled and high-performance professionals who work with passion in an open and positive atmosphere. You will also have extensive global contact with key stakeholders outside Group Accounting.
Group Accounting is divided into three subject matter expert groups, where we now are looking for a new team member in one of these groups. Even though everyone in Group Accounting has their own area of expertise, frequently there will be touchpoints outside these areas.
Core responsibilities:
• Manage and coordinate your areas of responsibility, including closing, monthly analysis, and preparation of input to external reports, mainly around Income taxes.
• Cooperation with stakeholders in different parts of the Group to analyze and ensure proper accounting treatment of business transactions. The Group Tax department will be a key stakeholder that you will collaborate with.
• Contribute in setting and maintaining Group accounting policies and develop user-friendly accounting instructions.
• Communication with external auditors.
• Ad-Hoc analysis.
• Participate in projects.
• Participate in our digitalization journey.
You are part of a team with extensive contacts throughout the Volvo Group organization. In addition, we work cross-functionally with other Headquarter functions, e.g. Tax Department, Business Control, Legal Department, Investor Relations and Sustainability.
Who are you?
You have an academic degree in accounting with a minimum of five years of relevant IFRS accounting experience, preferably combined with consolidation experience. You have experience from multi-cultural and global finance operations. Experience from a Big 4 audit firm is a plus. Since the Volvo Group's external reports are presented in both English and Swedish you need to be fluent in both languages, verbal and written.
You are curious and don't hesitate to embrace complex questions to gain an overall understanding. You are not afraid to take decisions, but you have a feeling for when anchoring is needed. You are positive, flexible, driven and you have a solution-oriented mindset. It is important that you are structured and well-organized and have excellent communication and interpersonal skills. You have a genuine interest in accounting combined with analytical skills and are looking to further develop your skills in these areas.
Ready for the next move?
For further information please contact:
Max Hansson, Head of Accounting Legal/IFRS, +46 313 22 83 68
Roger Molin, VP & Head of Group Accounting & Consolidation, +46 765 53 80 08
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
