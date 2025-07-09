Ground Safety Engineer
Svenska Rymdaktiebolaget / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svenska Rymdaktiebolaget i Stockholm
, Kiruna
eller i hela Sverige
Welcome to SSC -Swedish Space Corporation, the perfect workplace for those passionate about technology in general and space in particular.
With space organizations, research institutes, institutional and commercial actors as customers, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications, space consulting services, rocket and balloon systems, flight test services, satellite propulsion systems, and much more.
SSC also has one of the world's largest global networks of ground stations for satellite communications. We own and operate the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, northern Sweden, with the aim of launching satellites in the near future.
Are you fueled by a passion for people and the ambition to create an awesome workplace? Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey with us to help earth benefit from space?
If you answer yes to these questions, we invite you to seize the opportunity to make a significant impact as a Ground Safety Engineer. We are looking for a dedicated coworker who shares our core values of Customer passion, Care, Collaboration, Curiosity, and Courage.
YOUR ROLE
As a Ground Safety Engineer, you will be part of our launch safety and operations team. You will handle ground safety in all aspects, with a focus on the development and operations of the new Launch Complex 3. You will be involved in the test and launch activities and together with our customer and partners you will establish and maintain routines for all hazardous activities. You will deal with pressurized systems, chemical systems, cryogenic systems, hazardous materials and explosive systems, analyzing and documenting new systems and procedures.
Your main responsibilities will include:
• Perform pre-mission ground safety analysis and prepares a ground safety plan according to the overall pre-mission ground safety process
• Responsible for operational safety risk management including risk identification, assessment, control, and mitigation activities.
• Participate in test and campaigns as Ground Safety Officer (GSO)
• Perform safety trainings
• Support Project/Mission Manager in any ground safety questions
• Monitor regulations and ensure that the organization remains in compliance with ground safety related safety standards.
• Participate in projects preparing launches from Esrange by developing the safety systems needed for launch
• Contributing with a safety perspective in the development process of launch systems.
WHO YOU ARE
We believe the expertise needed for this role can come from many different sectors, and we welcome experience from industries beyond space. Experience from areas such as process safety, risk management, or complex operational environments (e.g., chemical, mining, or defense industries) is highly valuable. While a master's degree in a relevant technical or safety-related field is expected, equivalent professional experience may also be considered.
You must be proficient in both Swedish and English, with strong verbal and written communication skills. Due to the sensitive nature of the work and contractual obligations related to data handling, EU citizenship is required for this position, as well as on-site presence at Esrange.
We are looking for someone who is:
• Customer and solution-oriented, with a proactive and pragmatic approach to problem-solving.
• A team player who can build and maintain relationships across teams and external stakeholders.
• Humble and open-minded, curious to learn from others and openly sharing knowledge.
• Analytical and disciplined, with a structured and methodical way of working.
• Accountable, with strong integrity and work ethic.
• B driver's license is required for this position.
WE OFFER YOU
• A unique opportunity to be involved in creating Swedish space history.
• An excellent opportunity for personal and career development.
• An international workplace characterized by an open atmosphere and a challenging work environment that is continuously evolving.
LOCATION
This is a permanent position with 40 hours/week, located at Esrange.
FURTHER INFORMATION
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact:
Ludvig Sjöberg, Manager Launch Safety & Operations: 08 627 6285.
For questions regarding employment terms or union-related matters, you are welcome to contact our union representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: af@sscspace.com
Unionen: unionen@sscspace.com
NEXT STEP
If this opportunity sparks your interest, don't wait-apply today! Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and interviews will be conducted continuously. We kindly ask you to submit your CV when applying. While you are welcome to include a brief personal note or letter, our evaluation will primarily focus on your skills and qualifications as outlined in your CV, ensuring a fair and unbiased recruitment process.
Please note that the job advertisement may close earlier than the stated deadline if we receive a high volume of applications. This allows us to ensure a fair and efficient recruitment process and give each application the attention it deserves.
This is a security-classified position and will require a background check prior to employment.
WE HELP EARTH BENEFIT FROM SPACE
Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) is a leading global provider of advanced space services, with more than 50 years of experience. We help space organizations, research institutes, commercial and institutional actors from all over the world to get access to space.
With local presence on all continents and about 700 committed employees, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications and satellite control services, spacecraft operations, rocket and balloon systems, launch services and flight test services, as well as engineering, operations and consultancy services for space missions.
We help Earth benefit from space. Learn more at sscspace.com Ersättning
Fast lön. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svenska Rymdaktiebolaget
(org.nr 556166-5836) Arbetsplats
SSC Jobbnummer
9423906