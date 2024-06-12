Grinder
2024-06-12
Job description
Are you ready to play a crucial role in the development of the future of marine transport?
Our client is a leading innovator in creating a greener future and is at the forefront of developing electric boats and ships. Their technological advancements in advanced sensors, computer systems, and hydrofoils have enabled their vessels to "fly" over the water, revolutionizing the speed and range on our lakes and seas.
We are now seeking skilled construction and industrial workers with specific experience in grinding to strengthen the team.
As a key player in this forward-looking team, you will have a direct impact on the future of marine transport technology. The client offers a stimulating work environment filled with dynamics where you get the opportunity to work with the latest technology and be part of a dedicated team that shares your passion for sustainable development and innovative solutions.
Responsibilities
In this role, you will:
Grinding Processes: Perform precise grinding of carbon fiber surfaces to prepare them for further treatment, such as priming and filling.
Masking: Apply protective masking on various carbon fiber parts to ensure precision during the painting process.
Painting: Apply primer to carbon fiber parts using a roller, requiring accuracy to achieve optimal surface quality.
Equipment Maintenance: Maintain and service technical equipment to ensure its functionality and operational reliability.
Safety Procedures: Strictly follow the company's safety protocols and guidelines to maintain a safe working environment.
Qualifications
Requirements:
Technical Proficiency: You should be able to safely handle handheld grinders to work with advanced materials such as carbon fiber.
Language Skills: You should be able to communicate effectively in English. Knowledge of Swedish is highly advantageous for smooth communication within the team.
Physical Ability: You need to be able to work in environments exposed to dust and chemicals and maintain a high work standard under physically demanding conditions.
Strength and Endurance: You must have the ability to stand and perform physical tasks for extended periods.
Preferred:
Protective Experience: Experience working in environments requiring strict use of personal protective equipment such as masks and protective suits.
About the company
Candela Technology AB
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Candela Technology AB Jobbnummer
8746020