Greenkeeper April to November 2025
2025-02-15
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
Join Our Team of Greenkeepers!
Do you have experience in lawn mowing, grass trimming, and golf course maintenance?
Are you passionate about delivering a perfectly maintained course, down to the smallest detail, for our members and guests?
If you can answer "yes" to the following, we'd love to hear from you:
You're at least 18 years old and hold a B driving licence
You have experience in golf course maintenance or similar work
You take pride in precision and attention to detail
You're a golfer or have an interest in the sport
We offer accommodation in private 32 m2 studio apartments at the resort, with geothermal heating and solar panels ensuring low living costs.
Send your application, including a cover letter and references, to jobb@mauritzberg.se
and mark it "Greenkeeping 2025".
Mauritzberg is a beautifully situated four-star resort by the Baltic Sea and consists of a manor house from the 16th century, hotel (44 beds), chapel, golf course, restaurants, facilities for conferences & celebrations, villas and marina.
The resort is located 140 km south of Stockholm and 30 km east of Norrköping.http://bit.ly/Virtual-tour-Mauritzberghttps://bit.ly/Presentationsvideo-Mauritzberg Så ansöker du
