Graphic Artist
2025-01-09
GRAPHIC ARTIST
Quickspin is a Playtech company and one of the world's leading providers of innovative and entertaining video slots, and other RNG and live casino games. We always strive to improve by pushing our boundaries through innovative gameplay. We also happen to be really awesome. With our constant drive to be better, we're now looking for a driven Graphics Artist to join the Quickspin family.
About the role
Graphics Artist at Quickspin work closely with the Producers and Lead Artists to design and produce the graphics of a game. You will play an important role in our department where you will work in every step of the game's visual elements. Creating mood boards, game concepts, themes, game layout, UI, right through to final artwork. You will have the opportunity to work with a team of talented, experienced Artists to create something unique that pushes your skillset and the company forward. Our games have a quick production, taking a matter of months to complete, meaning every artist gets to work on numerous of interesting projects a year. We believe you need to have fun to make games, so a fun, positive attitude is a must.
Qualifications and experience
Have at least +3 years of experience as a game Graphic artist or from other relevant areas.
Strong 2D art skills with the ability to create high quality artwork.
Can show a strong portfolio with a wide range of high-quality artwork in different styles.
Extensive experience in photoshop and other relevant software.
You are driven, creative and organized person with an interest in games.
Have worked creating game UI, logos and typography.
We consider it a plus if you have
A big plus for previous slot development experience
Experience using 3D software such as Blender
Experienced in animation or have used Spine
Experienced using Figma or organization software such as JIRA
Who are you and what do we offer
You enjoy working in cross functional teams and communicating with team members. We go by the vision of "We create Awesomeness" and that goes with everything we do from creating a great work environment together to making thrilling games. Life at Quickspin simply never gets boring and it won't take long until it really feels like home. You will be surrounded by kind, corny, and simply put awesome people that are truly passionate about what they do. We are also proud to say that we offer an excellent package, flexible hours and of course, a challenging and rewarding job in one of the fastest growing and most exciting industries there is.
