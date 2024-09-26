Graduate System Analysis Engineer
We are a dedicated engineering team working to ensure that Arm delivers performant and functional ML software and hardware solutions and enables our partners to build competitive products. Using detailed analysis and rigorous characterisation, we identify, distill and explain data to Arm engineering, marketing, and external partners.
The team covers a wide range of software and hardware levels, application domains, workloads and types of analysis to get a full and accurate picture of ML performance capabilities, limitations and improvement opportunities.
What you could be doing as a Graduate?
As an ML System Analysis engineer you will develop test infrastructure for our fully automated test flow, including functional and performance testing, as well as visualisation and report generation of the results. Through teamwork, you will explore, analyse and influence the direction of Machine Learning performance on future Arm IP and systems.
We collaborate closely with other specialists across Arm, including software, IP, and Systems teams to understand, explore and challenge the limits of performance capabilities.
We use advanced pre-silicon platforms of next-generation systems, to understand new use-cases and significant workloads to ensure Arm technology delivers excellent ML performance and quality.
We are looking for individuals who:
Hold (or are on track to hold) a degree by the programme start date. This can be a Bachelors or Masters in engineering or equivalent.
Documented programming courses. Good python knowledge is essential.
You have a passion for analysis and improvements.
A high level of pro-activity, initiative and problem solving skills. as well as willingness to take on varied technical challenges.
You have strong communication skills, inter-cultural awareness and you embrace diversity.
Qualities that will help your application stand out:
If you know your way around pre-silicon platforms, building test infrastructure, low level debugging, or some familiarity with data analysis that would be great too!
Additional Information
We encourage early applications as we review them on a first come/first served basis.
In Return:
In addition to a competitive salary and comprehensive rewards package, you'll also receive the support, autonomy and opportunity to excel in your career.
With a mid-year, and year-end review you'll have two windows each year to progress recognizing the pace at which you could grow. Attend our "Grad-teach-Grads" workshops, guest speaker series and various social events to expand your knowledge. Want to take this a step further? Join our Graduate Committee and home in on your planning, networking and co-ordination skills.
You'll also be invited to our exclusive Global Graduate Conference (GGC)! A yearly occurrence exclusive for Graduates allowing you to hear from executive members, inspiring speakers and make connections for life.
