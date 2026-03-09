Graduate GPU Software Developer
ARM Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-03-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ARM Sweden AB i Lund
This role is an outstanding opportunity for the right person to elevate their knowledge in areas such as:
Programming
Computer Architecture
Computer Graphics
GPU Hardware Debugging
Linux (user level)
Cloud Automation
We support your growth with structured onboarding, mentorship, training, and hands-on experience from day one. You'll join a diverse team at the heart of the organisation! The team focuses on requirements, design decisions, data analysis, debugging, and test automation.
What you could be doing as a Graduate:
Working on solutions that will make use of your existing knowledge and skills, whilst also requiring you to learn something new.
Analysing existing tools looking for improvements/automation, alongside trialling new tools.
Learning innovative technologies.
We are looking for individuals who:
Hold (or are on track to hold) a Master's degree in Electronics Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field by the programme start date.
Qualities that will help your application stand out:
Experience in at least one programming language
Strong written and verbal communication skills
Proactive, analytical approach
Curiosity beyond the classroom (e.g., personal projects, hackathons, internships)
Adaptable and eager to learn new tools and systems
Additional Information:
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage early applications. Please submit your English CV and university transcript (grade sheet).
In Return:
In addition to a competitive salary and comprehensive rewards package, you'll also receive the support, autonomy and opportunity to excel in your career.
With a mid-year, and year-end review you'll have two windows each year to progress recognizing the pace at which you could grow. Attend our "Grad-teach-Grads" workshops, guest speaker series and various social events to expand your knowledge. Want to take this a step further? Join our Graduate Committee and home in on your planning, networking and co-ordination skills.
You'll also be invited to our exclusive Global Graduate Conference (GGC)! A yearly occurrence exclusive for Graduates allowing you to hear from executive members, inspiring speakers and make connections for life.
With many of our leaders and technical specialists having originally joined as a Graduate, will you be next? Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Annons ID och titel". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arm Sweden AB
(org.nr 556715-4868), https://careers.arm.com/emerging-talent
Emdalavägen 6 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Jobbnummer
9786306