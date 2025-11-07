Graduate GPU Hardware Design Engineer
ARM Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund
Are you a graduate who is passionate about building a captivating, stimulating and rewarding technology career? We have an amazing opportunity to join our GPU Hardware team in Lund as Graduate GPU Hardware Design Engineer and shape the future together!
The team is responsible for the delivery of parts of Arm's best-in-class GPU IP. The MaliTM and ImmortalisTM range of GPUs are the most sold GPUs in the world and are developed by a diverse team of highly motivated and creative engineers that relentlessly push the boundaries and innovate in order to make our GPUs even better.
What you could be doing as a Design Graduate:
In this role you will be part of an outstanding and highly skilled design team.
Work closely with dedicated and engaged colleagues from other design centers across the globe.
Directly contribute to the design of Arm's next generation GPUs, using the latest methodologies and technologies.
Actively participate in the entire design process from deriving specifications from requirements, designing and optimizing HW blocks to RTL signoff.
Work on and shape solutions that allow you to make use of your knowledge while also learning and further developing your skills.
We are looking for individuals who:
Hold (or are on track to hold) a degree by the programme start date. This can be a Bachelors, Masters or PhD in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science or a related field.
Qualities that will help your application stand out:
RTL design experience using languages such as SystemVerilog, Verilog or VHDL.
An understanding of computer architecture and VLSI design.
Good problem solving and debugging skills.
Effective communication in English (both written and verbal).
Some idea of verification methodologies would be nice to have.
Interest in computer graphics would be a big plus.
Additional Information:
We encourage early applications as we review them on a first come/first served basis. Please apply as soon as you feel ready. Please provide an academic transcript as part of your application.
In Return:
In addition to a competitive salary and comprehensive rewards package, you'll also receive the support, autonomy and opportunity to excel in your career.
With a mid-year, and year-end review you'll have two windows each year to progress recognizing the pace at which you could grow. Attend our "Grad-teach-Grads" workshops, guest speaker series and various social events to expand your knowledge. Want to take this a step further? Join our Graduate Committee and home in on your planning, networking and co-ordination skills.
You'll also be invited to our exclusive Global Graduate Conference (GGC)! A yearly occurrence exclusive for Graduates allowing you to hear from executive members, inspiring speakers and make connections for life.
With many of our leaders and technical specialists having originally joined as a Graduate, will you be next?
