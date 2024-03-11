Google Cloud Technical Engineer
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-03-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Join us at H&M Group as a Google Cloud Technical Engineer! As part of the central platform team, you'll play a key role in shaping our Cloud & Datacenter area. We craft cloud strategies to ensure H&M's infrastructure is user-friendly, secure, and cost-effective. Through self-service options and automation, we empower our product teams to kickstart their projects swiftly. We provide golden patterns, security measures, and cost optimization solutions at scale.
You'll support over 300 autonomous product teams, implementing our cloud strategy with a robust platform, clear guidelines, and automation tools. Our goal is to equip product teams with the resources and knowledge to utilize the cloud effectively from day one. Additionally, we're committed to enhancing the developer experience and boosting engineering efficiency.
At H&M, we're all about teamwork and fun. Join us in embracing creativity, delivering value, and making a difference together!
What you will do:
You will collaborate with in our Google Cloud Engineering Team to drive our agile organization in effectively leveraging cloud services. Utilize your expertise in modern architecture and software design patterns to empower product teams in crafting scalable, maintainable, and forward-thinking solutions for our customers. Your daily responsibilities will include:
Translate product strategy and requirements into suitable, maintainable, and scalable solution design adhering to existing architecture guardrails.
Develop the cloud landing zone and governance framework that serves as the foundation for all product teams.
Develop central platform services with innovative solutions aimed at streamlining developer efficiency.
Focus on enablement, automation and building self-service capabilities.
Define and promote the adoption of best practices in DevOps, encompassing practices, environments, processes, and tools.
Be a subject matter expert in Cloud and be able to zoom in and out dependent on situation and team maturity.
Be part of our front facing team, performing advisory services, share best practice as well as discuss and motivate design solutions.
Have a holistic view of how the solution adds value and ties into the defined business outcomes.
Qualifications
As a Google Cloud Technical Engineer at H&M Group, you will work with a broad and holistic view. In addition to this, we believe you have:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field
Demonstrated experience and proficiency in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services such as Compute Engine, Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Storage, BigQuery, Pub/Sub, Dataflow, etc.
Proven expertise in designing and implementing scalable, reliable, and secure cloud architectures on GCP.
Experience in designing and deploying landing zones on GCP, including foundational infrastructure setup, networking, security controls, and resource management.
Proficiency in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools like Terraform, Deployment Manager, or Cloud Deployment Manager for automating infrastructure provisioning on GCP.
Experience in setting up monitoring, logging, and alerting solutions on GCP to ensure cloud resources performance and availability.
Familiarity with agile practices and tools such as CI/CD (Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes), and version control (GIT).
Experience with agile development methodologies like Scrum, Kanban or SAFE.
Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to understand and translate business requirements.
Preferred certifications in GCP - Professional Cloud Architect. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
8532687