Global Sourcing Specialist
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Fagersta Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Fagersta
2026-03-23
, Norberg
, Skinnskatteberg
, Smedjebacken
, Avesta
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Fagersta
, Örebro
, Nacka
, Kumla
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you motivated by making a real impact across global sourcing, building efficient processes and enabling smarter decisions? Do you enjoy combining strategy with hands-on work while collaborating with colleagues around the world? Then this role offers you the opportunity to grow, influence, and contribute to a positive and forward-thinking team culture.
Your Mission
In this role, you will lead initiatives that strengthen cost efficiency within our direct spend, working closely with global category managers to enhance category management and reinforce our strategic pillars of resilience and innovation.
You will collaborate with the Head of Global Sourcing and key stakeholders across Operations, SHEQ, R&D and Finance, ensuring alignment and smooth cross-functional cooperation.
A key part of your mission is to drive optimized and transparent reporting by partnering with process and application teams to build standardized, user-friendly KPI and spend reports across all entities. Your work will support accurate analysis, strategic decision-making and clarity throughout the organization.
You will also be an ambassador for sustainability and compliance, securing strong coordination between the division and group sourcing demands. Your responsibilities include developing and implementing efficient processes, tools and methodologies for category management and procurement.
You will help build sourcing analytics and business intelligence capabilities while supporting our strategic pillars: People & Team, Cost Efficiency, Compliance & Sustainability, Resilience and Innovation. In this role, you will contribute to a global environment that values improvement, collaboration and innovation.
Your Profile
You bring solid experience in sourcing and procurement, including practical knowledge of sourcing tools, digital solutions, category management and procurement principles. You're comfortable working with KPIs, analytics and reporting, and you enjoy creating structured and scalable processes that help teams work effectively.
We are looking for someone who has worked in international business, and who feels confident navigating different cultures, markets and ways of working.
Alongside your expertise, you communicate clearly and naturally, making complex topics easy for others to understand. You enjoy building strong, trust-based relationships across teams and time zones, and you appreciate a collaborative environment.
You approach projects with structure, care and initiative. Guiding colleagues through new processes or tools is something you do with patience and clarity, and you value workplaces where learning and continuous improvement are encouraged.
Your blend of analytical thinking, communication skills and a hands-on mindset helps you achieve results while creating a warm and supportive atmosphere around you.
This role offers the opportunity to shape meaningful solutions in an innovative global team, supported by a manager who prioritizes psychological safety, personal growth and a positive, inclusive team culture.
Location and other
This position is based in Fagersta or Stockholm, Sweden. For the right candidate, we are open to flexibility within our existing Epiroc office locations. Occasional travel is required. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "82587-44056143". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova 777518365 Jobbnummer
9814799