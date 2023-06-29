Global Sales & Marketing - Application Engineer
Swep International AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Landskrona Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Landskrona
2023-06-29
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swep International AB i Landskrona
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At SWEP, we believe our future rest on give more energy than we take - to our planet and to our people. As the world 's leading supplier of efficient heat transfer technology, we are driving the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. We are dedicated to constantly creating more from less energy, material, and space.
For us at SWEP, it's more than just a job, it 's a commitment to making a difference and an impact by finding new ways to make energy last longer - globally and locally. We are striving for record-breaking growth and are looking for individuals who think like entrepreneurs, have an open mind, care about the environment, and want to inspire and be inspired. Come and join us!
Want to develop parts of tomorrows efficient energy solutions?
SWEP is looking for a Global Sales & Marketing - Application Engineer
Do you have an interest in energy efficiency and are looking for an exciting opportunity in a growing company? As an Application Engineer at SWEP, you will be introduced to the wonderful world of heat exchangers with focus on all the applications where these are being used. Read more about the position below and apply already today!
What you will do
As a part of the Application Management team, you will become one of our experts on brazed plate heat exchangers and their applications, such as heat pumps and chillers, addressing various end-markets.
By combining system and heat exchanger knowledge within your applications, we expect you to:
Support the global SWEP organization as technical expert by selecting heat exchangers and optimizing our offering in customer projects as well as support in troubleshooting.
Capture market trends and developments together with our Segment Managers.
Secure performance and market requirements in new product development projects together with our R&D department.
Increase heat exchanger and system knowledge through relevant projects and testing.
Develop associated training material and train the global SWEP sales organization
You will serve the global SWEP organization and will be in daily contact with colleagues in Europe, Americas and Asia. Your closest colleagues will be based in Landskrona and Paris.
Your background
To be successful in this role you have knowledge in thermodynamics and fluid dynamics as well as genuine interest in understanding complex technical solutions.
We also believe that you have:
A Master's degree in engineering, or equivalent through experience
Knowledge in engineering mechanics, such as fatigue
Practical experience working with HVAC systems or similar
Who you are
You are a structured problem-solver and enjoy digging into analytical challenges. We also believe you are a great communicator and like the idea of being the "go to"-person in technical matters. You thrive in being responsible for, and developing, your areas of expertise in line with SWEP's strategy. To us, the attitude towards learning and finding new solutions is more important than knowing everything. However, if you have a lot of experience, we can give you a challenge since there is a broad spectrum of assignments.
And some more
The role includes some travelling to customers together with our sales department and to exhibitions world-wide. To provide the best conditions for your work life balance, we offer a flexible working model with the possibility to work partly remote. At the end of this year, we will move to our new head office, located within five minutes walking distance from Landskrona train station. SWEP also offer a wide range of benefits and fun, as our comfort- and wellness groups are arranging several activities throughout the year. You will get 4000 SEK in wellness allowance as well as access to thousands of benefits and discounts through our benefit portal Benify.
For more information about the position, please contact Pär Östberg, Application Manager: +46 768 78 79 58 or par.ostberg@swep.net
Ready to be part of the team? Please submit your application via our recruiting module no later than August 6th. Please note that applications will not be reviewed during the summer period. A sustainable working culture is important for us, so we will not be working during our summer vacation. Once we are back in August, all applications will be reviewed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swep International AB
(org.nr 556287-5392)
Hjalmar Brantings väg 5 (visa karta
)
261 22 LANDSKRONA Arbetsplats
Swep International AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swep International AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7926245