Are you looking for a meaningful experience as a Product Manager in a company committed to the environment? Join us!
You bring your passion and drive for product management, Interest in the water field, and curiosity for technical solutions. We will give you the opportunity to work in a global organization in a key position with the possibility to make a huge impact on our future. Our technical solutions for water purification are sold to customers all over the world.
Our ambition is to make the world's best filters for water treatment!
Hydrotech is part of Veolia Water Technologies which is a subsidiary of the Veolia group and the leading specialist in water treatment. In Sweden, Veolia Water Technologies consists of Hydrotech and AnoxKaldnes. Together we share a passion and work daily to improve the quality of drinking and wastewater for people around the world. At Hydrotech, we are about 70 employees, and our office and production are in Vellinge outside of Malmö.
As Global Product Manager...
You will have the opportunity work and create a new role for Hydrotech! Your mission is to identify strategies for future opportunities for our applications. You will own the product roadmap and develop short- and long-range revenue growth plans and competitive strategies on a global basis.
As Product Manager you will be leading the long-term planning and defining the overall business strategy with a focus on three primary areas:
Product roadmap and new product development
Product Continuous Improvement
Product Line Profitability
You can look forward to a senior position where you get to drive your own activities and ample opportunity to grow and develop. You are part of our local development team and have close cooperation with your colleagues world-wide. The position does not include responsibility for employees.
You will travel about 20% of your working time.
You are a goal-oriented relationship builder...
and you bring several years of experience from working as a product manager, driving a product line or from a similar role. If you have experience working with global customers and within a matrix environment and preferably in the field of water and wastewater, - this job will be perfect for you!
Although our solutions for water treatment may sound complicated, the focus of this position (competence wise) is on owning the product-line. We think that you have an understanding and great interest in technology and that you have a good ability to lead projects and to communicate and engage those around you.
To be successful in this position, we expect you to be goal-oriented, bring a lot of power of initiative, and have the ability to gain the trust of the people you communicate with. We believe that you thrive in a role with both customer contact and technology focus.
What else? Since communication is key to this position, full professional proficiency in English is a requirement.
We offer you...
the opportunity to join a Group whose goal is to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation!
What are the advantages of joining us?
Be part of a forward-thinking collaborative team who will focus on your future career and development both locally and internationally.
Possibility to be part of exciting projects outside of your daily work/ scope for your company.
We are committed to ensure you have the best experience possible.
Veolia is committed to a global social pact for its employees in all its geographic regions.
About Hydrotech
Starting out as a small company in Vellinge, south Sweden, we are now represented in most countries throughout the world through a network of professional partners. In 2004, Hydrotech became a part of the French group Veolia, one of the world's largest companies focused on different solutions for water and wastewater treatment.
We have delivered more than 12 000 filters all over the world and are considered the market leader within our range of products. Around 65 people work at Hydrotech, and we are proud to say that all of our filters are of Swedish origin and manufactured in our own workshop in Vellinge.
Learn more about us - www.hydrotech.se
Send in your application today!
Here at Veolia Water Technologies, we know that some applicants don't apply unless they think they tick all the boxes - but we are saying don't worry! We would much rather see your application than risk missing out on your potential!
The position is based in Vellinge, outside of Malmö. This is a local contract.
Welcome with your application, selection is ongoing.
Please apply by clicking on "Apply for a job". Please note that we do not accept applications by email.
