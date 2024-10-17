Global Manager - Sales & Operations Planning
2024-10-17
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you ready to be part of an inclusive and new-thinking team, where you'll play a key role in evolving our planning processes? Join us as Global Sales & Operations Planning Manager and make a significant impact in our global operations.
This role offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) within a supportive and diverse organization. As the Global S&OP Manager, you'll collaborate with teams across regions and functions, fostering continuous improvement in S&OP and parts lifecycle management and making a meaningful impact in a developing area of our business. If you're passionate about change and building strong partnerships, we'd love to hear from you.
Join our team
You will be part of a diverse group of experts from around the world, dedicated to optimizing global processes and ensuring parts availability. Here, you will gain a holistic understanding of the Parts & Services business and its planning processes while being empowered to drive initiatives that matter. Our team share a dynamic and supportive environment focused on setting new standards for operational excellence and fostering career development. Let's accelerate the transformation. Together.
Your mission
As the Global Sales & Operations Planning Manager, you will shape and implement innovative S&OP strategies across all regions. You will oversee the entire parts lifecycle management, driving process improvements to effectively balance supply and demand while collaborating closely with key functions like Marketing, Finance and Supply Chain functions. Leading the global rollout of demand planning processes, you will ensure their successful execution and integration throughout the organization.
Key Responsibilities:
* Act as the process owner for S&OP and demand planning.
* Chair S&OP forums to ensure effective collaboration across divisional teams.
* Oversee global rollout and alignment of demand planning initiatives.
* Coordinate actions to balance supply and demand, optimizing forecasting.
* Manage lifecycle processes, including product phase-in and phase-out.
* Support and develop the planning team to achieve inventory and availability targets.
* Streamline processes and standardize practices across divisions.
Your profile
We are seeking a collaborative leader who excels in change management and process development. You bring a proven track record in a managerial role, including leading people and teams and implementing change in global organizations. You are communicative and well-organized along with an analytical mindset and a passion for continuous improvement.
To succeed in the role, we believe you have a university degree in Supply Chain, Logistics, Operations, or a related field, along with a solid experience in global supply chain management. You bring genuine commitment and expertise in Sales & Operations Planning and end-to-end supply chain processes. Experience in spare parts management within Epiroc or similar industries is a plus.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than November 4, 2024.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Maria Dahlén, Head of Supply Chain Planning PSD, maria.dahlen@epiroc.com
, +46761497527
Lisa Ström, Recruitment Specialist, lisa.strom@external.epiroc.com
, +46761032813 Ersättning
