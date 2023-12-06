Global Management Trainee Programme
2023-12-06
Var 660:e person som går till arbetet i Sverige är en ISS-medarbetare och det är vi stolta över. Vi är ett av Sveriges och Nordens största tjänsteföretag samt har över 450 000 medarbetare världen över. Det är våra medarbetare som är kärnan i vår verksamhet och förutsättningen för att kunna leva upp till vårt syfte, Connecting people and places to make the world work better. På ISS Facility Services skapar vi platser och miljöer som bidrar till bättre prestationer och en enklare, mer effektiv och trivsam tillvaro - levererade med omtanke och hög kvalitet av engagerade medarbetare. Vill du också bli en del i vår globala organisation där ditt jobb verkligen gör skillnad?
Become a leader of the future with an ambitious and pioneering facility management company
The programme
Starting in September 2024, this 18-month management programme will equip you with excellent people management and customer partnering skills, and it is the springboard to a career with the world's largest facility management company. Our Global Management Trainee Programme will position you for a future management role and prepare you to utilise your qualified understanding and skills within operations, project management and strategy. Our long-term expectation is that you will move into a senior management position and become a leader of the future.
You will be allocated a personal mentor from our Country Leadership Team, and you will complete multiple rotations in key operational and leadership development activities at a local country, regional and global level during the programme. A three-month international placement in a different country will give you important insight into our global reach and collaboration. Professional specialists and managers will support your learning and personal development throughout.
During the recruitment process you will go through a global assessment in Copenhagen. We are looking for the very best people to lead ISS into the future!
Who you are
With a business-related or facility management degree and internship/work experience, you are ready to invest in your future career. You enjoy challenge and are ambitious for a role where you can develop the analytical and decision-making capabilities needed to support our customers' business performance. As a management talent and ambassador for ISS, you acknowledge the importance of being empathetic and having a respectful attitude towards the people around you.
We expect you to be a great communicator, able to simplify and convey information across functions and all levels within the organisation. You possess great Swedish and English skills, both written and orally.
You have a creative and global mindset combined with a passion for people, innovative thinking and working proactively which means that you thrive in an ever-changing environment wherein empowerment is granted, and high level of engagement is expected. You enjoy a collaborative and feedback-oriented environment, striving to deliver results and working proactively with colleagues and customers alike. Finally, you are a team player who contributes positively to the collaboration and social aspects within the team and organisation.
Our culture
At ISS, all people are equally valuable and have the same rights and opportunities. Our employees reflect the diversity of the society, which is both a competitive advantage and an asset in our long-term sustainable work. Our inclusive corporate culture strengthens our employees, makes us more creative and productive and creates a more valuable workplace.
Unity, honesty, entrepreneurship, responsibility and quality are our core values, and we believe everyone has a voice, and should contribute both to our success, and our learning as we evolve and grow. You will become our ambassador and walk the talk of our company culture!
Want to join the ISS team of 350,000+ dedicated employees in over 30+ countries?
To be considered for selection to our Global Management Trainee Programme, please submit your application in English and apply before January 14. If you have any questions, please contact josefin.holmstrom@se.issworld.com
