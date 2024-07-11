Global Head of Customer Service
About Mindler
Mindler is one of the most exciting mental health start-ups on the market. Founded in 2018 by two psychologists and a doctor, Mindler is empowering the world towards better mental health by redefining the industry through creative thinking and an innovative spirit.
Unlike many customer service teams you've seen, Mindler's teams hold a crucial importance for the organization to run smoothly. Our customer team is the beating heart of our entire organization providing both our patients, psychologists and partners with first class service by improving the experience of Mindler.
The role:
As the Global Head of Customer Service, you will lead a team of 10-15 Customer Service Leads and Representatives spread across different markets. Your primary responsibility will be to ensure that our global customer service operations are effective, efficient, and aligned with our mission of providing top-notch care to our patients. The role demands a balance of strategic oversight and hands-on leadership to streamline processes, enhance our customer service tools, and cultivate a highly skilled and autonomous team. You will be based in Stockholm at our headquarters and report to the COO.
Our mission is to deliver first-class service and help our patients and psychologists succeed together with us at Mindler.
Key responsibilities:
Provide leadership and guidance to a team of 10-15 people, fostering an environment of growth, efficiency, and autonomy. This also includes budget responsibilities.
Streamline processes across markets to ensure a cohesive and effective global team.
Develop our global customer service software and tools. You'll be the team's Zendesk expert and will lead the implementation of AI-powered tools with the aim to enhance our customer experience.
Oversee the development of documentation for our internal knowledge base in collaboration with Customer Service Leads.
Work closely with Country Managers and Customer Operations Managers to comply with service level agreements and identify areas for improvement.
Collaborate with Product, Tech, and Clinical teams to report issues and feedback, ensuring a patient and customer centered approach to our services.
Who are you?
A few years of experience from leading a global Customer Service team (preferably in a start-up environment) and several years of experience from customer-facing positions.
Have extensive knowledge of Zendesk and comfortable with configuring and streamlining ticket flows, developing internal knowledge base and managing add-on apps.
A service-minded person with great communication and problem-solving skills.
Excellent writing and verbal skills in English as well as fluency in either Swedish, Dutch, Danish or Norwegian.
Comfortable working in a fast-changing environment where you get the chance to influence how we work together.
Experience from working in healthcare companies is a plus.
What can we offer?
If we are a good match for each other - we will offer you a role that gives you a lot of freedom and the chance to join a well-funded company with the ambition to play an important role in the global market of digital mental health care. Since we are just in the beginning of our growth journey, you will play an important role in influencing how we work together and how we make the most impact to help our patients.
Currently we are a team of around 65 people having our headquarters in the city center of Stockholm.
Interviews will be held on a continuous basis. We will start interviewing in August due to vacation periods.We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Mindler is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to gender, gender identity or expression, national origin, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation or age. Ersättning
