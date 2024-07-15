Global Electrolux Talent | Trade Operations Analyst
2024-07-15
Trade Operations Analyst - Internship
Global Electrolux Talent Program presents:
The Global Electrolux Talent Program is a proactive initiative that brings together young talent across various functions and global offices of Electrolux. This program is for you, who are interested in a global, hands-on experience in an intercultural setting with the goal of securing global employment opportunities within the company upon a successful completion of the internship.
Trade Operations Analyst - Stockholm, Sweden
The Business Analyst role will be an integral part of driving one of the most important initiatives for the European Sales area. The objective of the project is to understand our customer's business through analytics and collaboration with several functional areas and local markets. The result is to become the preferred partner of our customer through strong value proposition.
Key Responsibilities
The tasks involved (but not limited to) are:
Support TO analytics initiatives around identifying the impact of marketing drivers on sales
Analysis by category and customer for selected markets
Checking data availability and integration is done
Own and drive initiatives with markets around data preparation and use case analysis.
Collaborate with key stakeholders centrally and within the markets to support both strategy and operations with analytics
Collaborate in the creation of definitions and metrics that will be used across the company
Reporting
Monitor sales and marketing trends and highlight opportunities for offering and campaign.
Deliver regular reports of campaign results, including web analysis and evaluation of both Sales and Marketing KPIs.
Checking data sets to ensure quality and coordinating with different functions to bridge any gaps
Project Management
Support sell out management initiatives
Sell Out Beat initative
Project management around the ongoing qlik to Power BI migration
Facilitate training sessions as needed and/or required
It is important that candidate appreciate the challenge of being a cornerstone in the transition to Sell Out focus within Electrolux. Successful development and deployment of the Sell Out management processes requires excellent communication skills as well as being used to working in a cross functional environment.
Who you are:
Educational background in Business Administration, Economics, Engineering or equivalent.
Strong analytical skills and interest in creating commercial value with the use of data
Experience with data exploration and storytelling.
Expert level experience with Excel and experience working with Qlik/PowerBI are a must have.
Enthusiasm to pro-actively drive change initiatives
Efficient Multi-Tasking
Excellent Communication Skills - Written and Oral (English essential)
It is a plus if you have:
A statistical background
What you will get from the program
Learning experience within 14 months
Gross salary of SEK 28,500 per month for the first 12 months. The 13th and 14th would be SEK 30,400 gross salary per month.
Vacation days and other company benefits
Cell phone and laptop
Visa costs and process
Reallocation support: local registration processes
