Global Component Responsible Engineer - Shift System
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Did you just read Powertrain and thought dead-end? You couldn't be more wrong. We at powertrain engineering are working every day to enable transport solutions for tomorrow and beyond that are within the boundaries of our planet. We are securing that all truck applications could be100% fossil free and we have worked with remanufacturing for decades already. We are not dying; we don't have time for that. We are enabling our customers today and, in the future, to do their mission at a minimum CO2 footprint from cradle to remanufacturing. And now we need YOU to help us on our mission. Apply here!
This is us, your new colleagues
We in the Shift system and Clutch group are 12 engineers working with hardware development for the shift and clutch systems for most of Volvo's products on wheels. Some of us have long experience of life, Volvo and gearboxes while others are newer to the game. We are supportive and most of the problems we encounter we manage to solve within our team both when it comes to workload and challenging technical tasks.
We can't promise you an effortless job, but what we can promise you is really skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges to work with. You will start your mission here in the middle of the technology shift and this will provide you with development opportunities both professionally and personally. We at Volvo Group want you to prosper and grow, because when you succeed, we succeed and together we drive prosperity.
Your role
As a Global Component Responsible Engineer in the gear shifting team you will work together with your engineering colleagues securing the product design from early development to aftermarket trouble shooting. You will be part of cross functional teams working together with colleagues from different parts of Volvo group and our suppliers to secure the correct products within the limits on both time and cost.
Who we think you are
We think that you can work by yourself driving your tasks and connect to others and deliver as a team. We moreover think that you are open for all types of engineering tasks and have a collaborative attitude and a result-oriented mindset. As you will be working in a broad and diverse network, we think that you are fluent in written and spoken English. In addition to this, you have the ability to adapt when faced with new challenges and take the lead as functional leader for your engineering tasks and if you have some experience more complex team activities.
Your manager, Emilia Söderström
My aim is to be an enabler for the team, focused on removing obstacles and supporting wherever I'm needed. I'm passionate about dialogue with you as a team member. I strive to be transparent and try to include you in discussions and decisions that affects you when it's possible. My anticipation is that all team members are contributing to the team deliveries. All contributions are not identical; however, they are equally important.
So, to the formal requirements of this position:
We think that to do this job well you need and engineering degree in mechanics, physics or mechatronics. We also think that it's good if you have experience of gear shifting system component development.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8062220