Global Business Controller
2023-09-25
Are you a person who knows that the key to business success is curiosity and who can look at the bigger picture as well as going down in details? Are you structured yet able to adapt to changes, data driven and committed team player with high integrity? Do you want to be part of a successful team and work in a global context that is in constant transformation? Look no further, apply today to Business Control at Business Area Buses Headquarters!
This is us, your team and new colleagues
Business Area Buses Business Control team is a vital part of creating business value for the company. The team members are dedicated, open-minded, and contribute to an inspiring and motivating climate. Everyone in the team has a drive to improve and takes own initiative within respective area of responsibility. We put a lot of emphasis on people development, granting the opportunity to work in new areas of responsibility and swap roles over time. All team members provide support and are backup for each other. While working in an intellectually challenging area, we welcome humour and have fun!
Global Business Controller position description
You are responsible for a portion of BA Buses finances, leading estimates, closing analysis, special investigations or projects related to the same scope. Together with colleagues from BA Buses finance community around the globe, you develop solutions to understand, visualize, challenge and improve business performance. This position offers an exciting work environment with committed colleagues, exposure to a complete end-to-end business and many development opportunities.
Main activities and responsibilities:
Collaborate with relevant senior leaders in BA Buses as well as speaking partners in other Volvo Group functions & divisions to accurately forecast costs and to ensure that budget targets are met.
Support and challenge different parts of the organization to visualize, understand and optimize their costs.
Anticipate future risks & opportunities and develop actions to mitigate the risks.
Prepare closing and forecast reports, analysis, and presentation material together with colleagues in the BA Buses Business Control team.
Present the results of your analysis to peers and leaders in both BA Buses and Volvo Group Headquarters.
Secure that Volvo financial policies and procedures are followed, aiming at providing data without errors and on time.
Ad hoc assignments, typically driven by larger initiatives with significant financial impacts.
To be successful in your new role we want you to have the following knowledge/experience:
Master of Finance or equivalent in Engineering, Statistics, Applied Mathematics or Computer Science.
Experience from business control function in a global matrix organization.
Data-driven analytical skills, used to work with data models in Excel as well as Business Intelligence tools.
Ability to create innovative & illustrative visualizations, communicate the results of analysis, and explain deviations to senior stakeholders in both financial and non-financial audiences.
Fluent in both written and spoken English.
Preferably experienced in Volvo business.
Knowledge of Oracle Smart View/Essbase and Hyperion (or other similar planning solution) as well as Microsoft Power BI (or other Business Intelligence tool) is a merit.
Understanding of lean principles and structured problem-solving tools is a merit.
Experience in developing business cases is also a merit.
We are looking forward to your application!
For more information please contact:
Maria Maestre Garcia, acting Head of Business Control, +46 7390 27200
Sofie Nylander, HR Business Partner, +46 7390 23990
