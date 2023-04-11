Global Authorization Expert Team (gaet) Manager
Essity AB (publ) / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2023-04-11
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Essity AB (publ) i Mölndal
, Härryda
, Lilla Edet
, Falkenberg
, Askersund
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a GAET Manager to lead the Global Authorization Expert Team (GAET). This is one of the key positions in the Internal Control Team. In this position you will be ultimately responsible for a timely provisioning of secure access to IS users. You will ensure careful balance between business needs and access security (including Segregation of Duties (SoD)). You will provide leadership and coaching to the Team.
About the role
You will supervise a team of IT and Internal Control professionals, specialists and/or technicians that provide, maintain, safeguard, and monitor access to information systems (IS) within the organization.
What will you do
Provide day to day immediate supervision of the Team in order to obtain timely, accurate and secure access.
Prioritize, assign and follow-up tasks to ensure that the Team's resources are used effectively and that work schedules and targets are met.
Work together with the Team and participate in and support team initiatives.
Build long-term relationships within area of responsibility and to stakeholders.
Liaise with Global Role Owners and their delegates in relation to the maintenance and creation of roles.
Maintain and improve the authorization governance model and the KIC framework for system access and SOD controls.
Monitor and organize ongoing system access and SOD controls executed by GAET (following the KIC framework)
Guarantee that Team members obtain the correct knowledge level to execute the processes defined for the team.
Coach and mentor Team members.
Define and maintain adequate standard mitigating controls.
Provide day-to-day feedback in the work environment.
Assist in communications that involve implementing policies that may be complex and controversial.
Challenge and support unit leaders and their teams to reduce the number of SoD conflicts in their areas of responsibility.
Respond to complex, escalated enquiries from Team members and forward to Internal Control Director and relevant experts if needed.
Design and assess SAP GRC Access Control suite of programs, including user provisioning, segregation of duty management, emergency access, and role management.
Who are you
Proven technical knowledge in security aspects of SAP S/4, ECC, FIORI, GRC 12/10x, ARIBA, MDG, TPM, BW, SAC.
Excellent understanding of risks (segregation of duties, critical access, GDPR, sensitive access etc).
Successful track record in designing and implementing access provisioning processes, procedures, and guidelines.
Strong experience in leading and managing internal technical SAP teams,
Ability to effectively communicate to all levels of an organization.
Ability to balance business needs with system security.
Proactively manage issues and risks. Helping to solve complex problems.
Self-motivation and be capable of motivating team members,
Experience from large, global organizations.
CISA, CISM, CISSP or equivalent certifications. Relevant SAP certifications.
Fluency in English both written and oral.
What can we offer you
At Essity, we believe everyone's learning and professional development is unique and want to empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose.
Collaborative and Inclusive Culture | Empowering & Engaged Leaders | Working with Powerful Purpose & Sustainable Impact | Learning and Growing in your Career | Supporting Well-being & Sustainable Working Life | Life-changing Innovations | Competitive Total rewards
Location
You can work hybride and also work from our office in Gothenburg or Ismaning. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-23
E-post: maria.angelopoulou@essity.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Essity AB (publ)
(org.nr 556325-5511)
Mölndals bro 2 (visa karta
)
431 31 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Essity Hygiene and Health AB (Mölndal) Jobbnummer
7642638