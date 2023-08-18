German-speaking Customer Service Representative
We are looking for someone who is passionate about service and satisfied customers! Open Infra is currently seeking a German-speaking customer service representative for their growing customer service team. We offer a fun work environment at the fiber provider Open Infra in Solna, where you will develop your skills in service and business. You will be part of a friendly and professional team of about 15 people who work closely together. Efficiency and customer satisfaction are key in this job, and you should be able to juggle multiple tasks while always keeping the customer at the forefront to solve their problems. Open Infra is a rapidly growing company where you will have the opportunity to climb the ladder and move to other roles and departments if you show initiative in the long run. Does this sound like something for you? Apply today, selection is ongoing.Arbetsuppgifter
• Answer incoming calls from the German market
• Respond to emails
• Administer customer agreements
• Guide and answer customer questions regarding fiber installation
• Schedule technicians as neededProfil
Your Experience
• Service experience is a requirement
• Previous work with the phone as a tool is a requirement
• Fluent in German in speech and writing, and good knowledge of English
Who You Are
We value your personal qualities and believe that you can relate to these:
• Organized
• Always willing to help and a professional attitude
• Service-oriented
• FlexibleOm företaget
We Offer
• Individual salary
• Working hours 8-17. Closed on public holidays and weekends
• Nice office premises and close to transportation in Solna
Do you have the desire to help? Do you enjoy when your work makes life easier for others? Do you like building relationships? Then this job is for you.
Apply today! Selection is ongoing.Om företaget
Recruitive is a recruitment and staffing service provider with a comprehensive offering in the professional sector in Stockholm, Borås, Eskilstuna, Örebro, and Gothenburg.
We are an authorized staffing and recruitment company and have collective agreements with Unionen and Akademikerförbundet. We offer wellness benefits, company healthcare, and pension contributions to our employees. As an employee at Recruitive, you'll have a consultant manager available to you throughout your employment. The consultant manager's task is to help you develop in your professional role and ensure that you enjoy your workplace. Ersättning
