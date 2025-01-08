German speaking Support Representative
Zinzino Operations AB / Kundservicejobb / Göteborg Visa alla kundservicejobb i Göteborg
2025-01-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Zinzino Operations AB i Göteborg
Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specializing in test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Their scientifically proven nutritional supplements are available on more than 100 markets across the world. Zinzino owns the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, Asia, the US and Australia.
Do you speak German and want to play a key role in creating impactful customer experiences?
Zinzino is a pioneer in test-based, personalized nutrition within the wellness industry, on a mission to bring the world back into balance. We inspire health and wealth for our customers, family, and friends.
As Zinzino continues its rapid growth, we are now seeking a German-speaking Customer Support Representative to join our Support department and focus on delivering exceptional service to customers and partners in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.
About the Role
Zinzino stands for personal, familiar connections between partners and customers. In this role, you will:
• Provide telephone, email, chat, and forum support to the company's German-speaking customers and partners. When necessary, assist with support in other European countries.
• Perform administrative tasks, including database management and handling invoice-related cases.
• Handle registrations, deviations, and follow-up tasks.
• Manage complaints with professionalism and a solution-oriented mindset.
This is Where You Fit In!
We are looking for our next Customer Service superstar to join our team at the Head Office in Västra Frölunda (Gothenburg). While we provide comprehensive training in our products and systems, we are looking for candidates with the following:
Criteria:
• Native-level fluency in German, both spoken and written.
• EU citizenship (required).
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of additional languages is a plus.
• Strong communication skills to effectively resolve customer and partner inquiries.
• A positive, "can-do" attitude and the ability to handle challenges with a smile.
Desired Qualifications and Experience:
• Preferably a few years of experience in customer service or a related profession.
• Experience in similar tasks within a customer service function is a strong advantage.
Workplace & Culture
Working at Zinzino means being part of a fast-growing health and wellness company with a global footprint. You will thrive in a truly international environment as part of a fun, skilled, and motivated team that continuously learns and grows together.
Additional Information
• Full-time position, Monday to Friday, 08:00-17:00, starting as soon as possible.
• We are unable to sponsor work visas for this position.
• Location: Västra Frölunda (Gothenburg).
How to Apply
Please send your application as soon as possible. Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the application deadline-so don't wait, apply today!
Let's get together and inspire change in life! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Zinzino Operations AB
(org.nr 556655-2658) Arbetsplats
Zinzino Jobbnummer
9090664