As one of Sendifys first German-speaking Customer Service Specialist in Gothenburg, you will play a central role in developing our German operations. You will work customer facing and be responsible for delivering best in class experiences to our German customers and ensure that all inquiries are handled smoothly and efficiently.
Your tasks You provide product-related information and guidance on product usage to customers.
You resolve customer concerns, inquiries, and complaints via chat, email and phone in a timely and efficient manner, ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction.
You implement initiatives that actively promote the retention of our key customers.
You work closely with our suppliers to ensure smooth operations.
You collaborate with our product team and provide relevant feedback and insights from our customers.
In close collaboration with the Finance team, you efficiently resolve customer inquiries regarding invoices.
What we're looking for
We are ideally looking for someone who want to be part of building a great team and company. We believe you have a combination of communication skills, initiative taking ability and problem-solving skills. You enjoy working in a team and are passionate about always putting the customer first and always create best in class customer experiences.
In order to succeed in the role, we also see that you:
Are skilled at listening to and understanding the customer's needs.
Are a team player who considers the team's success the most important aspect of daily work. Helping a colleague comes naturally to you.
Work detail-oriented, structured and have high ability to multitask.
Have previous experience from customer facing positions.
Have excellent communication skills. German, min. B2 level and English, min. C1 level.
Live in Gothenburg or open to relocate.
It's a bonus if you:
Speak Swedish.
Have previous experience within logistics or SaaS/Tech.
Have been employed in a product startup previously.
What we're offering
The Customer Success team is the operational engine of Sendify which is a company with 60 people in Gothenburg. You'll be encouraged to express your ideas, explore new technologies, be yourself and most of all have a lot of fun. You'll work with other smart people to find creative solutions. In this role, you will be in close contact with customers and have big responsibility for providing customer feedback to the organization.
We're bringing people together in a low-ego environment; we don't believe in being stuck to a "one-way only" or "this tech is the best" mindset. The environment we're in is complex and ever-evolving, we move faster with open minds and open hearts.
In addition to entering a helpful and explorative culture, we also offer:
Occupational pension
Health benefit
Accident & private health care insurance
Parental leave benefits
About Sendify
We set businesses in motion.
Logistics is built on top of handshakes, phone calls, and unread emails left in inboxes. Ever felt how easy it is to miss an email in your inbox? Imagine building your business on the same workflow.
Sendify helps ambitious small businesses to ship smarter. We wrap together real-time pricing, comparison, booking, and tracking in a clean and unified interface to allow customers to spend their time on their business, not logistics.
Worried about not having any logistics experience?Don't be! Our mission is to reinvent shipping for small businesses with affordable and sustainable digital solutions. That's why it's important to bring people from diverse backgrounds and experiences together.
We know this industry is complex. That's why we invest in education starting day one with a two-week intensive onboarding program designed specifically to set every new Sendify employee up for success.
