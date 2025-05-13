German speaking Customer Service Specialist
2025-05-13
Are you passionate about helping customers and want to be part of a growing tech company that's changing how small businesses manage logistics?
We're looking for a German-speaking Customer Service Specialist to join our team in Gothenburg. You'll play a key role in delivering top-tier customer experiences and building strong, lasting relationships.
If you thrive in a collaborative, fast-paced environment where your ideas matter, this could be the role for you.
Your tasks You provide product-related information and guidance on product usage to customers.
You resolve customer concerns, inquiries, and complaints via chat, email and phone in a timely and efficient manner, ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction.
You work closely with our suppliers to ensure smooth operations.
You collaborate with our product team and provide relevant feedback and insights from our customers.
In close collaboration with the Finance team, you efficiently resolve customer inquiries regarding invoices.
What we're looking for
We are ideally looking for someone who want to be part of building a great team and company. We believe you have a combination of communication skills, initiative taking ability and problem-solving skills. You enjoy working in a team and are passionate about always putting the customer first and always create best in class customer experiences.
In order to succeed in the role, we also see that you:
Are skilled at listening to and understanding the customer's needs.
Are a team player who considers the team's success the most important aspect of daily work. Helping a colleague comes naturally to you.
Work detail-oriented, structured and have high ability to multitask.
Have previous experience from customer facing positions.
Have excellent communication skills. German, min. C2 level and English, min. C1 level.
Live in Gothenburg or open to relocate.
It's a bonus if you:
Speak Swedish.
Have previous experience within logistics or SaaS/Tech.
Have been employed in a product startup previously.
What we're offering
The Customer Success team is the operational engine of Sendify, a 60-person company based in Gothenburg. You'll be joining an established German-speaking team that's up and running, working closely together to deliver great service and make logistics smoother for our customers. We're a collaborative group that values curiosity, clear communication, new ideas and no big egos. You'll have the space to be yourself, contribute to improvements, and work cross-functionally to share valuable customer insights with the rest of the company. In addition to entering a helpful and explorative culture, we also offer:
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance
Private health & accident insurance
Parental leave top-up
30 vacation days
About Sendify
We set businesses in motion
Logistics is built on top of handshakes, phone calls, and unread emails left in inboxes. Ever felt how easy it is to miss an email in your inbox? Imagine building your business on the same workflow.
Sendify helps ambitious small businesses to ship smarter. We wrap together real-time pricing, comparison, booking, and tracking in a clean and unified interface to allow customers to spend their time on their business, not logistics.
And here's the best part - we're Great Place to Work certified! This means we're not just building great solutions for our customers, but also fostering an awesome, inclusive workplace where our team thrives. We believe that happy employees create the best experiences, and we're proud to be recognized for it.
