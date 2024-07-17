German and English-speaking Technical Inside Sales Representative
If you want to be part of building a new department as a technical inside sales representatives within an international company, you've found the right position for you. In this role, you will work with both short and long sales processes divided into geographical areas. You will have your own clients whom you will drive sales with from the office, and you'll have the opportunity to grow within an already large but rapidly expanding company!
The client works with IT-based security solutions and is a growing player in the market. They are expanding their sales operations with an inside sales team focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises. You will be responsible for building long-term relationships with a focus on customer satisfaction, initially with existing customers, but as you become more experienced, you will also work with your own prospects. You will have the opportunity to be involved in the entire process alongside the customer and support them from small individual assignments to large, complex installations and solutions.
Work tasks
• Manage a significant portion of the company's accounts and drive growth
• Build long-term relationships with new and existing customers
• Proactively work with customers to easily meet their needs as they arise
• Explore new solutions to help the customer find the best solution for their problems
• Has relevant experience in sales of, e.g., SAAS/access control solution/security installer
• Has at least completed secondary education, preferably in technology
• Fluent proficiency in both spoken and written German and English, since it will be used in daily work
• Someone who is based in Stockholm, Sweden
It is meritorious if you have
• Good verbal and written knowledge in some other Southern European language
To succeed in the role, you have to following personal skills:
We believe that you have the ability to drive your work forward independently, and you are not afraid to pick up the phone and call the customer. You prefer to ask one question too many, and you enjoy working together with others. We see that you have high ambition and are eager to develop and learn. We will focus on the following personal qualities during the recruitment process:
