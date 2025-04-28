Geotechnical Engineer
Job Posting End Date / last application date:
2025-05-28
Are you ready to take the next step in your geotechnical career? Join our dynamic team at Mining Technology and play a key role in shaping the future of our mining operations, where your expertise will drive innovation and collaboration.
Shaping the future
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally. Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry?
Your Role
As a Geotechnical Engineer, you will be at the forefront of geotechnical initiatives within our complex and multicultural mining environment. You will collaborate with consultants, engineers, and geologists to ensure robust geotechnical data management and innovative solutions. This role combines both field and desk-based tasks, offering a unique opportunity to contribute to the success of our operations. You'll be part of a diverse team with competence focused on rock mechanics, geology and geotechnics.
Key responsibilities include:
Overseeing the geotechnical block model construction and distribution.
Collaborating with external consultants for reviews
Conducting geotechnical investigations for specific infrastructure needs.
Supervising geotechnical drilling operations.
Enhancing procedures for geotechnical work and database management.
Performing big data analysis to optimize geotechnical practices.
What You Bring
A Bachelor's degree in geology
Experience in mining or relevant geotechnical roles
Proficiency in geotechnical block- and structural modeling
Fluency in English
A valid driving license.
We are seeking a proactive and adaptable professional with strong problem-solving, organizational, and communication skills. You thrive both independently and as part of a team, maintaining a solutions-oriented approach. Your leadership, attention to detail, and eagerness to learn drive continuous improvement and high-quality results. Success in this role requires safety focus, flexibility and a strong commitment to collaboration.
Desirable skills and experiences are:
Master's degree in engineering or geotechnical geology
Proficiency in logging and classification systems (e.g., IRMR, RMR89, Q, GSI)
Experience with face mapping and rock mass behavior analysis
Knowledge of Leapfrog, Deswik, Imago, Rocscience, and statistical analysis
Swedish language skills.
What we offer
Relocation support for you and your family.
Excellent conditions for settling in. We guide you through the official procedures necessary to settle in the country if you come from outside Sweden. We also provide temporary accommodation for a reasonable period and help you find a permanent place to live according to your personal needs.
Reward program.
Free access to LKAB's own gym and our partners' facilities in Norrbotten.
Wellness allowance and educational support, along with access to an art association, leisure club, mountain cabins, and family activities.
Enhanced parental pay with up to 90% of your regular salary for up to six months (after one year of employment).
Support and assistance in cases of illness or questions about work environment, health, wellness, and rehabilitation.
Compensation for dental care and protective eyewear, including terminal glasses.
Opportunity to apply for scholarships for both your and your children's studies
Access to our pension and insurance program with favourable rates.
Additional information
You will be based in the city of Kiruna situated in Swedish Lapland, above the Arctic Circle. The community of the same name is spread out over vast areas and offer great opportunities for fantastic outdoor activities, such as hunting, fishing, hiking, skiing, ice climbing, etc. See also Kiruna Lappland
Start: According to agreement
Employment type: Permanent
Occasional travel is required for conferences, mine visits and audits.
Recruitment is ongoing, and you are welcome to submit your application as soon as possible.
For more information about the role, please contact our hiring manager Atif Waheed, atif.waheed@lkab.com
Union representatives: Ledarna, Christer Olofsson (+46 970-76584), SACO, Annika Taavoniku (+46 970-79532), Unionen, Katarina Paganus (+46 970-76298).
About LKAB
LKAB is an international mining and minerals group with northern Sweden as its base and the whole world as its workplace. We lead the way towards carbon-free production and we do it together - in an open, warm and safe work environment with technology and development in focus. We welcome challenges, innovative ideas and initiative, always with equality and diversity in focus.
Do you work at LKAB today but are interested in a new role?
Then we would like you to submit your application via our internal career page. Log in to your Workday account and go to "Jobs Hub", where you can search for all available jobs and send your application.
