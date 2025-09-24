Geospatial Lead Remote Sensing
2025-09-24
Geospatial Lead - Remote Sensing
Location: Stockholm (hybrid) or remote in Sweden; occasional domestic travel
Reports to: Head of Data / CTO
Type: Full-time, senior technical lead
Role summary
Own methodology, quality, and delivery for our satellite analytics- from ingestion specs and preprocessing to domain-aware algorithms, QA thresholds, and data contracts. You're the bridge between product, ML, and users, ensuring outputs are accurate, explainable, and production-ready.
What you'll do
Lead EO methodology: cloud masking, atmospheric correction, mosaicking, pansharpening, time-series analysis.
Define and enforce ingestion and quality specs for open/commercial feeds (e.g., Sentinel, Landsat, Planet, Maxar).
Drive feature design and validation for CV/EO models; establish physics-aware checks and a ground-truth program.
Specify and evolve data contracts/APIs between ingestion, models, and the product platform; own QA and SLAs.
Mentor geospatial engineers; coordinate cross-functional delivery (data, ML, product).
Set up monitoring/alerting for freshness, accuracy, and costs in production; manage trade-offs.
Contribute to vendor dialogue/procurement for commercial imagery.
Must-have
7+ years in remote sensing/geospatial analytics with production EO systems experience.
Deep knowledge of Sentinel/Landsat and commercial imagery (resolution, revisit, radiometry).
Tooling: GDAL, rasterio, rioxarray, SNAP/Sen2Cor, PostGIS, QGIS; strong Python.
Demonstrated experience with cloud-based EO pipelines and API/data-contract design.
Proven team leadership and track record of setting/meeting SLAs.
Nice-to-have
Google Earth Engine; domain familiarity with forestry/ports/logistics; commercial imagery procurement.
Prior responsibility for QA, compliance, and ethical handling of geodata.
Why Centersource
Build a Sweden-based reference product that turns space data into real market intelligence.
Short path from methodology to real usage (UI, alerts, APIs).
Broad mandate, high impact, and close collaboration with leadership.
How to apply
Send your CV/LinkedIn and a brief example of an EO system you led to mai@centersource.io
Subject: Geospatial Lead.
Working language: English; Swedish is a plus. Applicants must have the right to work in Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30
E-post: mai@centersource.io
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Stora Marknadsvägen 15 7TR
183 34 TÄBY
183 34 TÄBY Kontakt
Mai Taha mai@centersource.io
