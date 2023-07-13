Geometrical Architect, Vehicle Architecture GOT
2023-07-13
You have now the opportunity to be part of our team to support product updates already from the early studies to implementation. We need a team member that can support the product updates by leading the packaging studies from early studies to later phases with main focus in early studies.
This means cross functional work with mainly engineers and representatives from manufacturing and aftermarket, but also other stakeholders are involved. Apply here!
What you will do
You will be leading the packaging studies and support the engineers to find solutions and secure that solutions also will work for Operations and Aftermarket. Skills in Creo view is essential, knowledge in PDM-link beneficial also good with knowledge how to navigate in the Volvo unique systems such as KOLA, EDB. One of our main tasks is to handle complexity and variants, so experience from this is an advantage.
Since I will be recruiting several positions, preferable experience for the positions are:
Experience from packaging of eVehicles or eMobility components and routing
Experience from packaging within the wheelbase and or powertrain installation or powertrain components
Experience from packaging within the wheelbase area, chassis packaging, chassis components as well as routing
Complete truck knowledge including body builder usage
Some experience from Truck/Automotive industry is an advantage.
Who are you?
We need a person that have an open attitude in meeting new people and can build your network to get the job done. You have an interest to learn and develop yourself together with the people around you. You are goal oriented and communication skills is needed to get the job done since co-operation is a success factor. The position requires good spoken as well as written English.
Curious? Want to join the team?
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us. Send your application as soon as possible. We'd love to hear from you and don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions! Kenneth Hvenfelt, Manager Vehicle Architecture GOT, Kenneth.Hvenfelt@volvo.com
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from earliest week 34. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
