General Manager
2025-07-18
Are you a dynamic and result-oriented leader with a strong business orientation? Do you enjoy nurturing those in your care while creating a sustainable and efficient production process?
Join us as the General Manager for our Kalmar Product Company and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of manufacturing excellence.
About the role
As General Manager your mission is to leverage the operations within the site, with a strong focus on transparency, people management, quality development, industrialization, production efficiency and increasing profitability. You will drive organic growth through the improvement of production management, flexibility with product portfolio and production volume, automation and strong implementation of the Epiroc flow methodology, including lean manufacturing tools.
In this role, you will develop the production center into a world-class example of operational excellence in manufacturing, always in line with safety and quality awareness and minimal environmental impact - and lead the transfer and integration of our Essen Product Company to Kalmar.
This role is a key position in our Attachment Division with a direct reporting line to the Vice President Business Line HAT (Hydraulic Attachment Tools).
Key responsibilities
• Lead and oversee all aspects of Kalmar's Product Company strategic development and operations, including manufacturing and support functions.
• Cocreate a new culture within Kalmar that builds off that of the Attachments Division and Epiroc.
• Create sustainable results and continuously improve results and processes, while leveraging the Epiroc Flow program and the opportunities provided by digital tools.
• Drive the Digital transformation initiatives to prove the long-term vision of a modern lean-agile company is approached successfully.
• Take the next step of quality and process development as well as Operational Excellence and automation and challenge the status quo and existing ways of working.
• Ensure transparency and predictability in the company's financials.
• Increase profitability based on good price management, functional cost efficiencies and operational excellence.
• Cooperate with relevant stakeholders including R&D, global sourcing global SHEQ and marketing/sales on product portfolio optimization.
• Foster a high-performing organization where people flourish in our culture and develop One Team to further strengthen collaboration within and between divisions and teams.
• Promote sustainable company People Leadership through Epiroc core values, attitude, performance, and competence development.
Experience and requirements:
• Proven leadership in a production environment, within component manufacturing, metal machining or similar.
• Management experience in a production environment with a special focus on manufacturing processes, industrialization, Quality development, LEAN ways of working.
• Demonstrate a track record having successfully implemented Operational Excellence, quality improvements and good financial results.
• Ability to lead strategic transformations and adapt to changing environments.
• Proven experience managing and nurturing diverse and cross-functional teams.
• Fluent spoken and written English is required. Fluency in Swedish is a strong plus.
Location
Kalmar, Sweden.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-30
E-post: catharine.moreno@epiroc.com
