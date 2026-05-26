General Ledger Assistant

Embark Studios AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm
2026-05-26


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As a General Ledger Assistant at Embark you will be handling accounting in our financial system Visma.Net. In addition to accounting, the role will include other related tasks within the finance and payroll area such as, monthly closing, reconciliations, expense reporting as well as payroll administration. Your role also requires the ability to occasionally provide backup support for other team members as well as for Accounts Payable.
You will work in the finance department together with four colleagues. To enjoy the role you should be ambitious, accurate, good at taking initiative, structured and have good collaborative ability. The role includes many and close contact areas for users and employees; it is therefore important that you are comfortable communicating in English in both speech and writing.
Example of responsibilities

Accounting

Monthly reconciliations

Month end closing

Internal reporting within the Nexon group

Expense Report system Skovik

Payroll administration

Audit preparation

It would be awesome if you have

A degree in a Finance related subject and/or at least 2 years of experience in a similar role

Previous experience working in an international company is considered meritorious

Experience from working in an environment where you need to take own initiatives

Excellent attention to details, with a high level of accuracy

A mind-set for planning and prioritizing, with a focus on delivery

Professional English and communication skills, and an ability to communicate clearly and effectively

This is an 80% role (32 hours per week), with working days and schedule agreed upon together. There may be an opportunity for the position to expand to 100% over time, depending on business needs. This is a hybrid role, and we are only considering candidates already residing in Stockholm, Sweden.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7750811-2017213".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Embark Studios AB (org.nr 559172-3019), https://careers.embark-studios.com
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 16 (visa karta)
111 47  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Embark Studios

Jobbnummer
9927660

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