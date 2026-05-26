General Ledger Assistant
Embark Studios AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As a General Ledger Assistant at Embark you will be handling accounting in our financial system Visma.Net. In addition to accounting, the role will include other related tasks within the finance and payroll area such as, monthly closing, reconciliations, expense reporting as well as payroll administration. Your role also requires the ability to occasionally provide backup support for other team members as well as for Accounts Payable.
You will work in the finance department together with four colleagues. To enjoy the role you should be ambitious, accurate, good at taking initiative, structured and have good collaborative ability. The role includes many and close contact areas for users and employees; it is therefore important that you are comfortable communicating in English in both speech and writing.
Example of responsibilities
Accounting
Monthly reconciliations
Month end closing
Internal reporting within the Nexon group
Expense Report system Skovik
Payroll administration
Audit preparation
It would be awesome if you have
A degree in a Finance related subject and/or at least 2 years of experience in a similar role
Previous experience working in an international company is considered meritorious
Experience from working in an environment where you need to take own initiatives
Excellent attention to details, with a high level of accuracy
A mind-set for planning and prioritizing, with a focus on delivery
Professional English and communication skills, and an ability to communicate clearly and effectively
This is an 80% role (32 hours per week), with working days and schedule agreed upon together. There may be an opportunity for the position to expand to 100% over time, depending on business needs. This is a hybrid role, and we are only considering candidates already residing in Stockholm, Sweden.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7750811-2017213". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019), https://careers.embark-studios.com
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Jobbnummer
9927660