General Ledger Accountant
Border Music Distribution AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg
2024-08-07
The General Ledger Accountant performs a wide range of functions including, but not limited to the following:
Responsible for maintaining the General Ledger for Border Music and Gamlestan Grammofonbolag (GG)
Supervision of the accounting administrator
Work with accounting consultant to insure proper monthly closing entries are booked
Reconcile bank accounts
Tax Administration for both Border Music and GG
VAT reports submission
Reconcile tax account for 2 entities
Process all transactions for GG label, including artist accounting and royalty calculation
Perform all bookkeeping duties for GG
Schedule payroll payment to the bank
Monthly P&L and balance sheet review
Make sure all COGS have been charged back to labels
Reconcile accounts
Month-close GL management:
Journal Entry for Salary Tax
Amortization Journal Entry for the last month
Support CPA and auditor for the annual reports
Process AP payment log and weekly approved payment runs to suppliers
Process regular AP transactions daily, including the chargebacks needed
Process all manufacturing bills and its chargebacks
All distributed label accounting, including
Perform monthly label closing process
Working with labels to understand their B-panel portal (with accounting administrator)
Processing label payments
Answering label questions (with accounting administrator) processing all label chargebacks
Process Redeye Data Import and chargeback to labels for those prepaid expenses
Customized reporting to labels (PIAS)
Make sure all Accounts Payable documentation is properly maintained
NCB reporting reconciliation, including posting NCB transactions to label accounts Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-21
E-post: jobs@bordermusic.eu Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Border Music Distribution AB
(org.nr 556223-6561)
Lergodsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 07 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8827633