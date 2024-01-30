Gas Lab Technician (M/F/D)
2024-01-30
Avantor is currently on the lookout for a driven Gas Lab Technician to join the team in Mölndal. Are you service minded with a high focus on customer service? Are you motivated to work in an international, scientific environment? Then this might be the opportunity for you!
In this role, you are responsible for providing daily lab support to help Researchers in various areas, so they can focus on their key activity. You will mainly handle gas, dry ice and liquid nitrogen. Are you passionate about sciences and looking for a diverse job? Interested? - Let's talk!
This role will be a full-time and permanent position, based at our customer site, AstraZeneca, in Mölndal. You'll work from Monday to Friday, with flexible working hours and no shifts. You will receive an attractive salary added with benefits such as bonus, pension scheme and Health Care allowance.
The team
Together with your 2 colleagues, you are part of a supportive, small team, belonging to our department Lab and Product Services, which supports big pharmaceutical companies and laboratories all over the world, in Research and Development within the Life Sciences industry.
What we're looking for
Experience:
Not required, strong motivation and good attitude are most important
Knowledge and experience of handling gas tubes, liquid nitrogen and dry ice is a plus, though not required as a complete training is provided
Forklift license
Good communication skills in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
Who you are
Highly motivated, teamplayer and social
Organized, structured and highly focused on safety
Service and customer focused, flexible and solution oriented
Solution oriented, stress resistant and highly motivated
How you will thrive and create an impact
Ensure gas is filled, (dis)connected and supervised, following strict instructions
Collaborate with suppliers of gas, dry ice and liquid nitrogen by managing deliveries, complaints and returns
Look after filling and internally transporting of liquid nitrogen, gas cylinders and dry ice
Create and update gas maps for the site
Check the inventory of gas cylinders and update the database when required
Maintain a clean and tidy workspace for gas storage and Liquid Nitrogen filling stations
Participate in designing work routines and SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures)
Empty Crystal samples, wash and sort the equipment afterwards
Order placement to Purchasing Support
Place and pick up solvents from shelves in the Chemical Store and deliver to he customers delivery point
Conduct monthly inventory checks and report Ethanol to be compliant with the Swedish Tax Authorities
