Gameplay Designer - Wrong Organ
Wrong Organ AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wrong Organ AB i Stockholm
Job Title: Gameplay Designer - Wrong Organ AB
Job Description: We are Wrong Organ, an indie game studio based in Stockholm, Sweden. So far, we've released Mouthwashing and How Fish Is Made. We make games that experiment with unconventional gameplay and tell stories that leave a lasting impression. As a Gameplay Designer, you'll play a pivotal role in shaping the interactive experiences of our video games. You will work within a small multidisciplinary team, including artists, programmers, writers, and producers, to create engaging gameplay mechanics, systems, and levels that align with the overall vision of the game.
What You'll Do:
Design, prototype, and iterate on gameplay mechanics.
Develop clear and concise documentation to communicate gameplay systems to the development team and potentially external partners as needed.
Collaborate closely with artists, programmers, and writers to create gameplay that feels deeply integrated with narrative and worldbuilding.
Balance mechanics and progression for an engaging player experience from start to finish.
Playtest, iterate, and refine based on feedback and feel.
What We're Looking For:
A strong grasp of gameplay mechanics and player psychology.
Experience with Unity and C#
Previous demonstrated experience with shipping game titles.
Comfortable with rapid prototyping and iteration.
A love for collaboration and open communication.
A degree in Game Design, Game Development, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
To Apply:
Send us your CV, your portfolio (or examples of your work). Email us at wrongorgan@gmail.com
with the subject line: Gameplay Designer Application.
Application Details:
Location: Stockholm (on-site)
Start: ASAP 2025
Form of Employment: Permanent, full-time Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-17
E-post: wrongorgan@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wrong Organ AB
(org.nr 559406-0542) Arbetsplats
Wrong Organ c/o Game Town Jobbnummer
9294466