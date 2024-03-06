Gameplay Animator
2024-03-06
We are DICE, the award-winning studio with locations in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden, best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise.
We are now part of a set of global studios building a connected Battlefield universe, developing Battlefield's one-of-a-kind multiplayer suite, while also building a team to support our new Seattle-based studio, Ridgeline Games, who are leading the development of a single-player narrative campaign.
The DICE Animation team works with animations specified by the projects. This may be in game animations, cinematic animations, motion capture or setups/logic within the animation tools or Frostbite engine. An animator can be proficient in one or many of the aforementioned areas.
As a studio we encourage career development, well-being and fun, which in the Animation team translates to a high degree of creative ownership, a democratic decision-making process and plenty of growth opportunities both inside and outside of the team. We promote realistic and sustainable planning to provide a healthy work-life balance. We also organize activities such as workshops and team events to bring the team closer together and foster a fun and inclusive workplace. You will report to Senior Gameplay Animator.
Responsibilities:
You will work with motion capture data or create animation from reference. You will collect and record reference material for the task at hand. You will balance effort and quality against the intended purpose of the asset to create assets that live up to our visual and technical targets.
Work with designers and coders and implement features in the engine.
Test and debug your assets in the game.
Collaborate and discuss artistic and technical challenges with colleagues.
Create briefs, review results and provide feedback when needed.
Seek feedback on your own work not just from your lead or director but from other disciplines as well.
Create pre-vizes, block out scenes and provide examples or references from outside sources.
Qualifications:
You have artistic qualities and are excellent at interpreting reference and in game examples. You have a solid appreciation and understanding of how things are moving in real life together with a sense of style and willingness to work with actors and stunt performers. You have a broad understanding of technical workflows. You are creating assets with efficiency, and being mindful of performance as well as production constraints.
Someone with 2+ years of experience as an Animator in the video games industry.
Excellent collaboration and team environment experience. You can provide structured, clear briefs and feedback to colleagues and outsourcing.
You have an excellent understanding of Maya/MoBu and have experience with different rigs and setups.
You put passion into everything you do and aim to improve our workflows and tools.
An active contributor to the craft, promoting a transparent and learning culture within the team
