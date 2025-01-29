Game Programmer (UI/UX) - Games
2025-01-29
At Embark, we want to empower everyone to create games!As agame programmer focusing on UI/UX you will be working on our recently announced game ARC Raiders, a third-person cooperative action game, alongside some of the most talented people in the games industry.You will have room for creativitywhileworking together with designers, other engineers, artists, and user experience (UX) researchers to improve and develop new features for our game. Here you will have the opportunity to take responsibility for our game's user interface and player experience.The game we're making is built in Unreal, using C++, blueprints and a scripting language called Angelscript.Example of responsibilities
Implement user interface (UI) features in Unreal Engine using a mix of C++, Angelscript and Unreal Blueprints. You will of course get the opportunity to learn both Unreal and Angelscript once you're here.
Collaborate with a wide range of talents at Embark to deliver a great user experience, that both feels exciting and well understandable.
We would love if you have
A couple ofyears of experience working within the game industry
A creative and curious mind
A background in software development and C++ development
Knowledge of using Unreal Engine
Professional English communication skills.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our "Open Application." Ersättning
