Game Mathematician
Nolimit City Stockholm AB / Matematikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla matematikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nolimit City Stockholm AB i Stockholm
To design our slot games isn't an easy task - especially not the mechanic side of the games. If you're a great dude/gal with amazing math skills that is up for the challenge - then we're very interested to get in contact with you. We've got one thing which is important; you need to have great knowledge in casino products and hopefully also slots experience, and a general passion for games.
Who you are
You have a fantastic understanding for what makes a game exciting and fun.
In a team environment consisting of product management, graphic artistry, sound creation, game development and server development, you will contribute to deliver the best casino games in the market today.
Good knowledge of and solid experience of working with Java is a must.
Your strong analytical skills will help us to follow up on game performance to make the next game even better.
Who we are
We are the best and fastest growing slot provider in the world with the operator and product in focus, and the mobile future on our minds. Nolimit is a team of experienced professionals from the gambling industry in Stockholm, Sweden, Malta and Gurugram, India. Our company has derived from hands on work at some of the most successful gambling software providers and operators over the last 15 years. Our mission is to offer a fast, reliable and flexible team that cooperates with the best operators in the world, taking gambling to the next level.
We have a clean code high performance modern mini/micro service portable system platform for mobile and desktop that is 100 % under our own control. Since we have our own platform, this allows us to deliver special features and smooth, customizable marketing campaigns that are tailored to the operator's specific needs. We think it's time for a new angle to the gambling software industry - one where the product is in focus and we fully engage their promotion, marketing and country manager system/activities with our games. Nolimit work with customers on a global scale and the largest gambling operators in the world have our games everywhere.
Nolimit City, Stockholm based development team. We provide you with your choice of OS and IDE.
Send your application to wai@nolimitcity.comhttp://www.nolimitcity.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-16
E-post: wai@nolimitcity.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nolimit city Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556671-7202)
Kungsgatan 49 5TR (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9829320