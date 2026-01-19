Game Maintenance & Live Ops Developer
2026-01-19
About us
Hacksaw Studios is a Stockholm-based game studio focused on creating innovative, high-quality gaming experiences. With a focus on performance and precision, we bring ideas to life through technical expertise and creative collaboration. We have wide distribution, and our games are played by millions of people every month by players all over the world.
We are now looking for a Game Maintenance & Live Ops Developer to join our growing Stockholm team. You'll be the person ensuring our live games stay fresh, bug-free, and ready to support new features as our platform evolves. This isn't just maintenance work, you'll be solving real problems for real players, working closely with product teams to prioritize what matters, and making technical decisions that impact thousands of active users.
The Role
Your key responsibilities include:
Diagnose and Fix Issues: Identify and resolve bugs in live production games quickly and effectively to maintain optimal player experience.
Platform Updates: Update existing games to support new platform features and third-party as well as in-house dependencies.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Work with product stakeholders to understand priorities and plan maintenance sprints that align with business goals.
Quality Assurance Partnership: Collaborate closely with QA teams to ensure updates ship without introducing new issues.
Developer Coordination: Align with other developers on technical approaches and shared systems to maintain consistency across our game portfolio.
What We're Looking For:
An education in software development, preferably focused on game development.
At least 1 year of experience in software development, preferably in game development.
Proficiency in a language suited for game development such as C#, Haxe, C++, JavaScript, TypeScript, or similar.
Strong debugging skills and the ability to work with legacy code and diagnose complex issues in production environments.
Comfortable working across the full development lifecycle from specification to deployment.
Good communication skills for articulating technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
An eye for detail and a strong interest in performance and player experience.
A strong sense of responsibility, self-motivation, and the ability to take initiative.
Experience with version control systems and deployment processes.
Nice-to-have:
Familiarity with online slot games or iGaming platforms.
Experience with game development libraries or engines such as Unity, Unreal Engine, Pixi, or similar.
Shader programming experience.
3D programming experience, such as OpenGL.
A working knowledge of how a browser communicates with a back-end server.
Social gaming experience.
Experience with GitLab.
A personal interest in games and an understanding of the industry.
What We Offer
A modern office in central Stockholm.
Work with experienced, passionate colleagues in the gaming industry.
The opportunity to create games with a global audience.
Real influence, ownership, and personal growth opportunities.
Wellbeing perks including wellness allowance and regular in-office massage.
Practical Details
This is an on-site position in Stockholm.
Unfortunately, we cannot assist with relocation or visa sponsorship.
Ready to Join the Game Makers?
Apply now! We review applications on a rolling basis.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hacksaw Studios AB (org.nr 559134-8890)
9691907