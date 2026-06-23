Game Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-23
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help build the next generation of interactive visualization and simulation experiences in an automotive environment where design, engineering, and innovation work closely together. The focus is on turning data, concepts, and user input into clear, compelling visual applications across Unity, Unreal, and web-based tools.
This role combines real-time 3D, VR, simulation, and application development. You will work close to designers and engineers, contribute early feedback through visualization, and help shape tools that support both product exploration and internal workflows. It is a strong opportunity if you enjoy technical breadth and want to influence how future experiences are visualized and evaluated.
Job DescriptionYou will develop interactive applications in Unity and collaborate with designers to bring concepts and ideas to life.
You will build Unreal-based simulations that visualize design data and support early feedback through VR before physical products are created.
You will create visualization applications and supporting tools using web technologies, Python, and related tools to simplify workflows and present application data effectively.
You will work across visualization, data processing, and connectivity to create scalable applications that perform reliably in demanding use cases.
You will contribute to a cross-functional environment together with design and engineering teams, with a high degree of ownership in your work.
RequirementsStrong programming skills in C#, C++, JavaScript, and Python.
Hands-on experience with Unity and Unreal for interactive applications.
Deep understanding of visualization technology, data processing, and networking, including UDP and WebSockets.
Solid knowledge of system design, architecture, and scalable application development.
Experience with computer vision, graphics, and rendering pipelines.
Proficiency with Git and CI/CD pipelines.
Fluent English, spoken and written.
Nice to haveHands-on Android development experience using Android Studio.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7957449-2066742". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9975317