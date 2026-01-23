Future Talent - New Engineering Technology
2026-01-23
Title: Future Talent - New Engineering Technology
Location: Lund, SE
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Start your career development and become Tetra Pak's next Future Talent! We are looking for highly motivated newly graduates to join us in 2026!
Future Talent Programme is a Trainee Program within Tetra Pak. We offer a permanent position from start in September 2026 at our site in Lund. You will onboard an individually designed development program for 18 months connected to a specific position and the Tetra Pak organization. During the program you will participate in trainings and job rotations throughout various parts of Tetra Pak to explore your potential and grow as a person. As a Trainee here with us, you will get to know our entire business and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. And this is just the beginning of your Tetra Pak career!
Visit https://www.tetrapak.com/about-tetra-pak/careers/future-talent
and read more about Tetra Pak Future Talent Program!
You will be based in Lund, Sweden but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
In the position as Future Talent New Engineering Technology, you will be working in a central organization with the Tools and Procedures of the future and will participate in the development, innovation and implementation of new digital integrated tools.
You will be an important part of Tetra Pak's digitalisation journey. We can offer you highly skilled and passionate colleagues, and a challenging and high-paced work environment where our employees take great pride from protecting food to protecting the planet.
We believe you have
You are energetic, autonomous, and have a strong drive for results.
You consistently deliver work on time.
You are curious and eager to learn new things
You think fast, enjoy solving problems, and thrive in multicultural environments.
You are business-oriented and passionate about your work.
Master's degree in Industrial Engineering & Management or Computer Science Engineering (Graduated in 2025-2026)
Special knowledge or strong interest in Packaging and Processing is appreciated
Ability to work and learn in English, both spoken and written
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 20th February 2026.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Carolina Björnlund .
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Turan Abdullazade at turan.abdullazade@tetrapak.com
.
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
