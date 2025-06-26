Futuraskolan International Kottla - SO Lärare
Futuraskolan AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Lidingö Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Lidingö
2025-06-26
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Futuraskolan AB i Lidingö
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Täby
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Join Futuraskolan International Kottla as an SO Teacher!
Are you a passionate educator who believes in nurturing every child's potential? Futuraskolan, a leading private school organization in Stockholm, is seeking a dedicated SO Teacher (100%) to join our team at Futuraskolan International Kottla. This position is needed to begin as early as August. This is a permanent position after successful completion of a six-month probationary period.
About Futuraskolan
Futuraskolan is a privately owned school organization with six preschools and seven schools across the Stockholm area, employing over 450 staff and serving approximately 2,800 children and students. Our culture is built on the strong values of Progressiveness, Energy, and Respect (PER). We focus on learning through the international programs IPC and IMYC, with a vision to be the best Stepping Stone for Future World Citizens. We are committed to making every child visible, challenged, and successful, fostering internationally-minded, generous, and community-spirited individuals who are caring in the wider world.
What We're Looking For
We're looking for an educator who excels at creating a safe social climate and trustworthy relationships within the group. You should believe in each individual's ability to learn, utilizing diverse methods to enhance every student's experience and development. We value continuous growth, so you should be open to developing your leadership through self-reflection and feedback from colleagues, students, and guardians.
Warm welcome to Futuraskolan International Kottla!
If you are a proactive and caring educator eager to contribute to a vibrant international learning environment, we encourage you to apply!
To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.futuraskolan.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-26
E-post: adrian.barzey@futuraskolan.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Futuraskolan AB
(org.nr 556609-5047), http://www.futuraskolan.se
Kottlavägen 116 C (visa karta
)
181 41 LIDINGÖ Arbetsplats
Futuraskolan International Kottla Kontakt
Adrian Barzey adrian.barzey@futuraskolan.se Jobbnummer
9405400