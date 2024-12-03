Fundraiser wanted in central Stockholm
2024-12-03
Join Rescue: Become a Part of Our Rescue Journey!
When you become a part of the Rescue family, you embark on a journey of personal development and humanitarian growth. Our goal is for every individual joining our organization to contribute to making the world a better place while also growing and developing personally. In 2024, we aim to expand our team of passionate field recruiters who want to make a real difference.
Who We Are:
An established charity organization focused on saving lives and creating sustainable change Operating worldwide, with projects ranging from humanitarian emergency response to long-term development Offering meaningful work where every effort plays a role in improving people's lives Who We're Looking For:
Passionate individuals with a strong desire to make a difference and a burning commitment to humanity Field recruiters for our team in Stockholm.
Enjoy working in social environments where you work outdoors, meet new people, and want to learn from it.
Experience is advantageous but not necessary - we're looking for individuals with potential and a willingness to learn and grow!What We Offer:
Fixed salary
Opportunities for personal and professional development within an inspiring and supportive work environment
A meaningful and challenging role where you get to be part of a global movement for change
Are you ready to become a part of our Rescue journey?
Apply now and become a part of the Rescue family!
Visit our website for more information: www.rescue.org/se
