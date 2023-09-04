Functional Safety Strategy Leader, Electric Propulsion System
2023-09-04
We're determined to shape the world we live in for a safe and sustainable tomorrow. The biggest technology shift in public transportation in decades is here, where Electromobility plays a key role on the road to fossil-free transports. Our electric vehicles, based on well-proven technology, are already rolling on the streets in real operations. But we do not stop there. Volvo Group is on an ambitious journey when it comes to electrification and our objective is to offer a net-zero emission product range by 2040, where our state-of-the-art electric propulsion plays an important role.
Volvo Groups' Electromobility organization has grown immensely, and we are now expanding with a team of product safety experts to help us drive and accelerate our journey. For this role we are looking for a Functional Safety Strategy Leader to join Electric Propulsion System. Are you a confident leader with a passion to drive a safe and sustainable future? Apply here!
This is us
We are the Electric Propulsion System division, a part of the Volvo Group's global Electromobility organization. We offer a dynamic and fast-paced environment, where inclusion, learning and collaboration is key to success. The Electric Propulsion System division sets the strategies, concepts and requirements around System Architecture, System engineering and develops the embedded software constituting the link between the electric management system and the mechanical propulsion system. This means delivering design, implementation, verification, safety and quality assurance for state-of-the-art propulsion functions for electrical vehicles.
The electromobility area is under strong development and expansion, therefore there is potential to shape the organization and define the future strategies and ways of working.
This is how you can make a difference
Your functional safety experience, strategic mindset and strong integrity will be integral to secure world class safety for our products. You will be an ambassador of safety and a role model for a strong safety culture. You will translate our high ambitions into a clear strategy and make sure it is implemented and executed. The strategy will range from innovative product innovations to processes and culture.
To make this a success
Your main tasks as Functional Safety Strategy Leader within Electric Propulsion Systems will be to:
Define our safety strategy and roadmap to ensure world class functional safety for our complete product offering at Electromobility
Identify safety requirements on the complete product offering based on the safety strategy, customer requirements and regulatory requirements
Ensure product documentation for the complete product offering, including argumentation for achieved levels of safety and intended use
Support and guide the organization with safety expertise, for products, processes, and tools
Develop a training program to ensure that the organization reach the needed safety competence. It will likely be needed to provide trainings to the organization
Identify relevant product regulations and standards in the safety area, to support the product development. Support the organization with implementation to ensure compliance with identified regulations and standards
You possess the ability to translate complex safety related topics into understandable and visual representations and strategies, as well as present these both internally and externally.
Through your experience, your network in the automotive industry, your deep understanding of all safety processes and methods, you will bring safety to the next level. A team of experienced safety experts will support the implementation and execution.
You'll need to dream big to invigorate our way of working. Bring your fresh vision, enthusiasm, strong knowledge, and great communication skills. We want you to energize the way we work and take us to another level.
Important competencies for the position:
Several years of experience from leading and managing functional safety within the automotive industry
Experience from working with standards and regulations
Experience in system development and process development
Strong communications and change management skills
Strong leadership skills, on all levels within an organization
What we can offer:
We offer you the possibility to be part of our transformation journey, helping the Volvo Group, as the market leader, to change the world of transportation. You will be working with the forefront of technology in the perhaps most exciting technical domain of our time. We offer you the possibility to join a young, vibrant organization, full of brilliant people. You will get the change to influence the way of working and help us grow and mature. You will experience a warm atmosphere full of expectations and be working with highly skilled team members and empowering management. We work with the future, and we are looking for big talent.
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact me!
I will gladly give you more information about the position and how we can team up to electrify tomorrow!
Eugenia Vranjancu, Talent Acquisition. eugenia.vranjancu@consultant.volvo.com
