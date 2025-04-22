Functional Safety Engineer
Carabiner AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-04-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Carabiner AB i Göteborg
About the role
We are now looking to hire a Functional Safety Engineer. You will drive and support implementation of functional safety in system and component design. You will participate in and lead functional safety activities such as development and review of technical safety concepts, hardware and software functional safety work products. You will also support teams on development of hardware and software processes, following industry standards and best practices.
About you
You have a University Degree in Electrical Engineering, Physics, Computer Science, Mechatronics, or other relevant technical field of study. You have at least 5 years documented experience, where at least 2 years are within the functional safety area including experience of implementing safety standards such as A-SPICE, ISO 26262 or SOTIF (ISO/PAS21448). You are excellent in English, spoken and written.
Meritorious:
• Experience from development of electromobility, autonomous drive, vehicle motion control or driver assistance systems at supplier.
• Knowledge of electronics and microprocessor systems / embedded software development.
• Detailed knowledge in software and hardware design.
Your work as a consultant may include, but is not limited to, functional safety management, safety analysis, software and hardware development, creation of functional safety work products, systems engineering, develop and conduct functional safety trainings, safety verification and validation as well as support to other engineers.
As a person
You have high integrity and appreciates diversity in the workplace. You have strong communication skills, are a reliable team player and comfortable taking the lead when needed. You enjoy collaboration with different stakeholders as well as the freedom and responsibility to act independently. You have a strong customer focus and work in a structured way.
You will need excellent ability to read and understand industry standards and technical documentation in order to assess different technical solutions, as well as prepare and present technical reports. You have a strong customer focus and work in a structured way to deliver upon expectations!
About us
Carabiner is an engineering company with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. We offer engineering services for development of embedded systems with technological excellence in functional safety, system development and software development.
We strongly believe in empowering and respecting diversity, different perspectives and experiences to reach our goals and create a great place to work. We have a current consultant representation of more than 40% female, a result of our continues work towards a balanced workforce. We believe that this drives equality and fosters a dynamic and inclusive environment both at Carabiner and in our clients' offices.
What we offer
Here at Carabiner, you will join a highly specialized and diverse team and develop your skills in a dynamic working environment, and having fun while doing so. Our homely atmosphere mediates the importance of teamwork and individual contributions.
We at Carabiner believe in investing in our employees, by offering our consultants access to an individual training pot, bonuses, free vacation between Christmas and New Year 's eve and also generous health allowance.
At Carabiner, transparency, job security and fair working conditions for all our employees is of highest priority, therefore, Carabiner is a member of Teknikföretagen and has signed on to the collective agreement with relevant labour unions.
How to Apply and Connect
Is this you? Do not wait with your application!
Apply by sending your CV to career@carabiner.se
. We welcome your application by today or by May the 22th at the latest . Mark your application with "FuSa May 2025".
For questions regarding the position please contact our Recruitment Manager Victor Holkert at victor.holkert@carabiner.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-22
E-post: career@carabiner.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Carabiner AB
(org.nr 559022-4258), http://www.carabiner.se
Korsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
411 16 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9297585