Functional Safety Assessor
2024-08-13
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you the person that will join us in taking the next step towards even safer products and services for the Volvo Group? While our primary focus is on achieving ISO 26262 compliance, we are dedicated to surpassing these standards. Our goal is to establish our products as a solid and secure foundation, ensuring the creation of the safest and sustainable transport solutions.
Safety is our driving force. Want to join us?
Your future team
Volvo Group Trucks Technology is the research and development division of the Volvo Group, a leading manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines. Volvo GTT plays a crucial role in driving innovation and shaping the future of commercial vehicles, with a strong focus on sustainability, safety and performance.
"Product safety- EU & International" is a small team of highly skilled engineers that is part of the Complete Vehicle organization within Volvo GTT. We are the independent party that scrutinizes the safety argumentation of solutions and concerns that arise during product development and in operation. We are covering many aspects of safety, including traffic & road safety, fire safety and functional safety.
As a key member, you will have the opportunity to work on ISO 26262 activities, ensuring that our products meet the highest safety standards. From matured technologies to cutting-edge sustainable propulsion systems and autonomous applications, you will contribute to our wide-ranging global operations. Take on this exciting role and make a difference in the forefront of automotive safety.
What you will do
As Functional Safety Assessor, you are part of the driving force developing our ability to assess our products towards functional safety standards. You will be an ambassador for our safety culture, always promoting a strong safety mindset across the Volvo Group. In this position, you are together with the assessor team in Gothenburg, Sweden and Lyon, France, would be delivering on formal confirmation reviews, assessments according to ISO 26262. You would also be involved in audits according to SS7740, which is extending the ASPICE framework with ISO2626.
You and the team will need to maintain a high level of integrity, credibility and competence as independent assessors while also providing direction for the organizations during the development to reach functional safe products.
Who are you?
We believe that you have a high level of integrity, independence and perseverance with an attention to details. You have excellent communication skills with a natural ability and willingness to train and coach others. You have a keen eye for understanding the business needs and balancing the pragmatic and theoretical application and approach. We also believe you have an extensive experience in the development of safety critical systems with a broad understanding and insight of system engineering, architecture and HW/SW-development. You are most likely familiar to assessment and audit activities where you take a coaching approach, providing guidance in the expectation of safety argumentation and compliance with our engineers and management.
To be successful, you also have:
* M.Sc. Degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Automation or other relevant area.
* In-depth knowledge and experience of ISO 26262 and its application. SS7740 and ASPICE knowledge and experience of other related safety standards is a merit.
* Written and spoken fluency in English, according to CEFR level C1.
What's in it for you?
We can offer you an interesting job in an exciting time with innovative developments in electromobility, autonomous drive and much more. You will be part of a great team that is dedicated to Safety and our first functional safety assessor in Sweden but being part of a global team. As an employee of the Volvo Group, you will be entitled to a great set of benefits, like occupational and Volvo company pension, collective and discounted personal insurance, profit sharing and bonus, and more.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Last application date: September 7th, 2024.
For more information, contact Kiran Yr, Director Product Safety, at kiran.yr@volvo.com
