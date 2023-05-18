Function Developer Redundant Motion
WHO ARE WE?
We at Volvo Group are constantly moving and changing to be one step ahead in the technology journey. Within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are always adapting and pushing ourselves to be able to develop new breakthrough transport solutions. We strive to be more energy efficient, more sustainable and safer for society. Our organization is built by engaged people and teamwork. We are a truly global company, and we believe in the advantage of diversity. Together we create a workplace that brings the best out of everyone and this is where you fit right in.
Are you passionate for changes and innovations and want to be part of a paradigm shift in the development of transport and mobility solutions?
Now you have the possibility to join a stimulating and dynamic global work environment in an energetic professional agile team with strong teamwork.
Do you think it sounds interesting? Then this Function Developer position could be the job for you!
WHAT CHALLENGE DO WE OFFER?
Within the technology stream Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management, we develop system solutions and functionalities in the area of Vehicle safety, Dynamics, Thermal and Motion management.
The motion management with its control system needs to meet the future challenges with battery electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles, including vehicle automation. This position is within the vehicle motion management team called Redundant Motion
Main responsibilities of the Redundant Motion team:
Bridge between the vehicle and robot driver.
Autonomous Functions for both Confined Area & public roads
Automation Interface between base vehicle and automation layer
Redundant Vehicle Motion Functions
As a function developer you will participate in the areas, including (but not limited) to:
In general, this role includes software development process from concept design, requirements specification, detailed design, implementation, verification and validation
SW development within a continuous Integration framework, delivering SW updates to the different milestones/trucks.
Vehicle instrumentation, debugging and testing.
WHO ARE YOU?
We believe that you have a genuine interest in vehicle dynamics and SW developments and its methods.
You have a good understanding of software development and the related environment. We believe you are creative and have the mindset to constantly learn and improve to have the best solutions for our customers. You have the ability to collect data, define problems, establish facts and draw conclusions.
As a person, you are a team player with a positive mindset and you are curious about the various challenges of application development. Have the willingness to effectively build formal and informal relationship networks inside and outside the organization.
Being resilient is important for this position; meaning able to rebound from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations.
You are eager to take ownership of own area and deliveries and thereby take accountability.
Your personality is your major reason for success, but we think you also have:
Education
M.Sc. degree in Vehicle Dynamics, Control systems, Mechatronics, Robotics or similar
Experience - Work
Experience in vehicle dynamics theory (or rigid body dynamics).
Motion control and coordination of over actuated systems (control allocation).
Experience in advanced control systems
Knowledge
Knowledge in one or more of the following; Matlab / Simulink, C, C++, Python
Understanding of Application SW development and the related environment.
Knowledge in version control tools (git)
Knowledge of Automotive CAN protocol
B driver license (C or CE driver license is meritorious)
Competencies
Collaborates - Building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives.
Action Oriented - Taking on new opportunities and tough challenges with a sense of urgency, high energy, and enthusiasm.
Problem solving - Making sense of complex, high quantity and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems.
Our values are Trust, Passion, Change, Performance and Customer Success. If they light your inner fire, you might be the right person for our great team!
