Function Developer & Tester (Automotive)
Eccoci AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-10-28
We are now looking for an experienced SUM SW Function Developer & Tester for our client.
Volvo Cars is looking for function developers to join the team for active suspension functions. They will develop algorithms for the functions as well as test activities in MIL.
Required competences and skills:
• Have experience with functional testing in MIL
• Have experience working with Matlab and Simulink.
• Have experience and understanding of ISO 26262.
• Have experience working with automotive embedded systems.
• Have experience working with CarWeaver (SystemWeaver).
• Have experience working with version handling (GIT).
• Also Active Suspension Functions, Function Development.
Preferred competences and skills:
• Have knowledge of vehicle dynamics.
• Have worked with Simulink Test tool.
• Knowledge in VCC tools and processes.
• Have knowledge in using rapid prototyping tools (e.g. dSpace Autobox).
• Driver's license B
• Having a "doer mindset", willing to learn new technology.
• Be able to work in a multicultural team.
• Programming knowledge: C, C++, Python.
• Experience in Embedded software development.
• Have knowledge of Control Theory.
Languages: English(Proficient)
Due to high urgency of this contract, we recommend applying if your availability status does not exceed 2 weeks and you are already in the EU, to reduce timing for the required formalities.
