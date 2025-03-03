Function developer: Motion Controls Drivability and Concepts
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2025-03-03
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
At our unit we developer our next mechatronical concept for all Traton R&D powertrains. The team plays a central part in developing the future drivability of trucks and busses for both conventional and electric powertrains.
Job Responsibilities
Develop automotive functions and explore new concepts to achieve world-class drivability.
Collaborate with a diverse team of engineers with various backgrounds and experience.
Embrace agile methods to quickly turn ideas into reality.
Start with an idea for a new or improved functionality, implement it, and test it in a virtual truck or directly in a real truck within one day.
Who You Are
You have an engineering background with at least 5 years of relevant experience
You like to set strategies, concepts and approach problems with a solution oriented mindset.
You are fluent in English, and knowledge of Swedish or German is a plus.
Driver's license (B) is preferred and a license for commercial vehicles is a significant merit.
We believe that you have a lot of ideas about future technical challenges.
Having previous experience from the automotive industry is mandatory either within HW or SW development.
This Is Us
As a member of our team you will experience fun and helpful colleagues and a management with a servant leadership focus, making sure you have what you need to help us drive the shift. We offer a great opportunity to work with drivability concepts towards our brands in different parts of the world in an interesting and challenging environment. Once a year the team have an event called "Test and Drive". We have a day with our test vehicles out on the swedish roads to feel the drivability.
As a part of Traton, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Scania Offers
Opportunity to take CE drivers license for this position
Be a part of the forefront with future powertrain.
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-13. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Linda Brandt, Group Manager, linda.brandt@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Jobbnummer
9198970