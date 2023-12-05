Fullstack Software Engineer
Transformation Hub AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Transformation Hub AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Tyresö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Currently, we are looking for a consultant for a Fullstack Software Engineer assignment for a client in Stockholm!
Start: 17/12/2023
End: 30/11/2024
Scope: 100%
The assignment will be carried out at the client's premises in Stockholm.
Information about the assignment:
The customer is currently recruiting full-stack engineers to join their teams supporting the Portfolio Brands unit. The individuals will be working on the e-commerce solution.
In this role, you will be involved in the development and evolution of e-commerce websites and solutions (both in-house and external). You can expect to contribute to the development and solutioning of existing and new implementations, closely monitoring performance. Your contributions will empower the customer's Portfolio Brands Team to ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality products.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent.
• Experience with microservices, API implementation, and API principles.
• At least 5 years of professional experience in a similar role.
• Creation of proper documentation for existing and new systems.
• Being a team player. The landscape consists of several different teams and systems, and only with strong collaboration can we achieve wonders.
• Extensive experience and deep knowledge of node.js, next.js, node packaging lifecycle, and versioning principles and solutions.
• Prior experience on the Azure cloud platform and on Azure DevOps pipelines.
• Knowledge of sourcing tools -git- and project tracking software like Jira and Confluence.
• Experience with Docker and Azure Cosmos DB.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to diagnose issues and propose effective solutions.
Apply by December 10th with:
• Updated CV in Word format.
• Your availability.
• Desired fee. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Transformation Hub AB
(org.nr 559163-5221), https://tyfoon.se Arbetsplats
Tyfoon Kontakt
Alve Carr alve@tyfoon.se Jobbnummer
8308429