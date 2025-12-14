Fullstack Software Developer C#/.NET
2025-12-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
We are now looking for a Fullstack Software Developer skilled in .NET and C# for our client in the automotive industry.
Skills Required:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field
* Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer with strong proficiency in:
- .NET platform (C#)
- SQL and relational databases
* Hands-on experience with Microsoft Azure, including:
- Containerization and orchestration (Docker, Kubernetes)
- Authorization and identity management
* Experience with event-driven architectures and tools such as Apache Kafka
* Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and tools such as:
- GitHub Actions
- ArgoCD
- GitOps practices
* Experience with
- Blazor (or similar front-end frameworks)
- RESTful APIs
- Entity Framework
* Solid understanding of automated test practices
* Proficient in Git and version control workflows
* Experience working in Scrum or other agile methodologies.
You are:
* A team player - You foster a positive, collaborative atmosphere
* Energetic and proactive - You bring enthusiasm and initiative
* Customer-focused - You understand the importance of delivering value to user needs.
* Responsible and committed - You take ownership of your work
Additional info:
